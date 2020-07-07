Credit RSS
July 7, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
=========================NEWS/EVENTS============================
    Czech markets reopen after a long holiday weekend
    
    DATA: Industrial output and trade data are due at 0700 GMT
    
    JOBLESS RATE: The Czech jobless rate increased to 3.7% in
June, from 3.6% in May, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said on
Tuesday.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS: A rise in new coronavirus infections in a Czech
coal mining region that has driven a recent jump in overall
cases is under control and should ease soon, the health minister
said on Sunday amid criticism.
                
       
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,566 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 51 new infections
that day. 
    Of those, 7,873 people have recovered and 350 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 4,343 active
cases.
    here
        
    Kofola suspends dividend policy until able to assess
pandemic impact
                
    
    Fitch Affirms CEZ at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
                
    
    Czech Car Sales Fall 26% In H1, Down 5% Y/Y In June
                
    
    Czech central bank: no need to ease in current situation
-minutes 
                
    
    RATES: Cutting the main Czech interest rate from the current
level of 0.25% could lower interest income and become a threat
to the financial sector's stability, central bank Governor Jiri
Rusnok wrote in a co-authored blog post released on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were little
changed on Friday in a slow trading day after second-quarter
closing and ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United
States, with longer-term expectations for a weaker market.
                
    
    FILM FESTIVAL: A Czech film festival disrupted by the
COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on
Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a
star-free red carpet.
                
    
    MOTORCYCLING: The Czech Grand Prix, the third race of the
soon-to-be-resumed MotoGP season, will take place without fans
this year in Brno due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic,
regional government officials said on Friday.
                
    
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    HOLIDAY: A survey by state agency CzechTourism found 79% of
people plan to stay in the country for their summer vacation.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1.
    
    BONDS: Czech banks have more than doubled holdings of state
bonds, according to Komercni Banka analysts.
    here
                    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below