Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ Czech markets reopen after a long holiday weekend DATA: Industrial output and trade data are due at 0700 GMT JOBLESS RATE: The Czech jobless rate increased to 3.7% in June, from 3.6% in May, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said on Tuesday. CORONAVIRUS: A rise in new coronavirus infections in a Czech coal mining region that has driven a recent jump in overall cases is under control and should ease soon, the health minister said on Sunday amid criticism. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,566 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 51 new infections that day. Of those, 7,873 people have recovered and 350 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 4,343 active cases. here Kofola suspends dividend policy until able to assess pandemic impact Fitch Affirms CEZ at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Czech Car Sales Fall 26% In H1, Down 5% Y/Y In June Czech central bank: no need to ease in current situation -minutes RATES: Cutting the main Czech interest rate from the current level of 0.25% could lower interest income and become a threat to the financial sector's stability, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok wrote in a co-authored blog post released on Friday. CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were little changed on Friday in a slow trading day after second-quarter closing and ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States, with longer-term expectations for a weaker market. FILM FESTIVAL: A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet. MOTORCYCLING: The Czech Grand Prix, the third race of the soon-to-be-resumed MotoGP season, will take place without fans this year in Brno due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, regional government officials said on Friday. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= HOLIDAY: A survey by state agency CzechTourism found 79% of people plan to stay in the country for their summer vacation. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1. BONDS: Czech banks have more than doubled holdings of state bonds, according to Komercni Banka analysts. here