July 9, 2020

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 9

    PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    DATA: The central bank will release international reserves
data (0800 GMT).
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,814 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Wednesday, with 129 new
infections that day. 
    Of those, 8,010 people have recovered and 351 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 4,453 active
cases.
    YOUTH EMPLOYMENT: When Dunia Skaunicova graduated in media
marketing from Prague's Metropolitan university she quickly
found a dream first job at a startup in the Czech capital, where
companies were fighting to snap up multi-lingual graduates.
    Months later, however, she suddenly found herself back
looking for work after losing her job as the coronavirus
pandemic hit the Czech economy. This time around she is
struggling.
    The pandemic has effectively pulled away the first rung of
the jobs ladder for many young Europeans, a situation economists
say has the potential to blight their employment and earnings
prospects long term.
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech lower house of parliament approved a
government plan to run a record 500 billion crown ($21.11
billion) central state budget deficit in 2020, more than 12
times the original target set before the coronavirus pandemic
hit.
                
    
    PFNonwovens parent group names Cedric Ballay as new CEO,
from Sept 1
                
    
    RETAIL: Czech retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles
fell by 0.7% year-on-year in May, slower than analysts expected,
the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday.
                
    
    SLOVAK BUDGET: Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a
more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target,
to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the
economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
                
    
    SLOVAK INVESTMENTS:  Slovakia is aiming to secure further
investments from Volkswagen             to expand production at
the company's Bratislava plant after the German carmaker backed
away from a new site in Turkey, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said
on Wednesday.
                
    
    RUSSIA: Russian journalists have launched a petition
demanding treason allegations against a former reporter be made
public, fearing the case is bogus and that media are being
increasingly persecuted.
    Ivan Safronov, a former newspaper journalist working at
Russia's space agency since May, was detained by security agents
outside his flat on Tuesday and accused of passing military
secrets to the Czech Republic. He denies the charges.
                
    
    Czechs sell CZK 2.9 bln of VAR/27 bonds, first auction of
paper since May
                
    
    TEXT-Czech central bank's June 18 financial stability
meeting minutes
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on
Wednesday, with the forint easing to a one-week low versus the
euro, as investors turned cautious on signs of a
slower-than-expected economic revival after countries reported a
resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
                
    
    REAL ESTATE: Housing price growth accelerated to 9.5%
year-on-year in the first quarter, the sixth fastest pace in the
European Union, according to Eurostat data.
    Lidove Noviny, page 11
    
    REAL ESTATE TAX: The lower house backed a plan to cancel a
4% tax on real estate transactions paid by the buyer. The
measure goes to the Senate now. 
    Lidove Noviny, page 11
    
