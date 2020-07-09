Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 9

PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ DATA: The central bank will release international reserves data (0800 GMT). CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 12,814 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Wednesday, with 129 new infections that day. Of those, 8,010 people have recovered and 351 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 4,453 active cases. here YOUTH EMPLOYMENT: When Dunia Skaunicova graduated in media marketing from Prague's Metropolitan university she quickly found a dream first job at a startup in the Czech capital, where companies were fighting to snap up multi-lingual graduates. Months later, however, she suddenly found herself back looking for work after losing her job as the coronavirus pandemic hit the Czech economy. This time around she is struggling. The pandemic has effectively pulled away the first rung of the jobs ladder for many young Europeans, a situation economists say has the potential to blight their employment and earnings prospects long term. BUDGET: The Czech lower house of parliament approved a government plan to run a record 500 billion crown ($21.11 billion) central state budget deficit in 2020, more than 12 times the original target set before the coronavirus pandemic hit. PFNonwovens parent group names Cedric Ballay as new CEO, from Sept 1 RETAIL: Czech retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 0.7% year-on-year in May, slower than analysts expected, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Wednesday. SLOVAK BUDGET: Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a more than fourfold increase in the 2020 budget deficit target, to 11.95 billion euros, to factor in the costs of tackling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. SLOVAK INVESTMENTS: Slovakia is aiming to secure further investments from Volkswagen to expand production at the company's Bratislava plant after the German carmaker backed away from a new site in Turkey, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. RUSSIA: Russian journalists have launched a petition demanding treason allegations against a former reporter be made public, fearing the case is bogus and that media are being increasingly persecuted. Ivan Safronov, a former newspaper journalist working at Russia's space agency since May, was detained by security agents outside his flat on Tuesday and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic. He denies the charges. Czechs sell CZK 2.9 bln of VAR/27 bonds, first auction of paper since May TEXT-Czech central bank's June 18 financial stability meeting minutes CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the forint easing to a one-week low versus the euro, as investors turned cautious on signs of a slower-than-expected economic revival after countries reported a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= REAL ESTATE: Housing price growth accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, the sixth fastest pace in the European Union, according to Eurostat data. Lidove Noviny, page 11 REAL ESTATE TAX: The lower house backed a plan to cancel a 4% tax on real estate transactions paid by the buyer. The measure goes to the Senate now. Lidove Noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)