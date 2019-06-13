Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 13

    PRAGUE, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    EU: The leaders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech
Republic will discuss in Budapest on Thursday potential
candidates for top jobs in the European Union coming up for
grabs shortly, in a sign of regional coordination by the
so-called Visegrad Four.
                
    
    DRAGHI ON CEE: Central European economies may be more
vulnerable to a global trade war given their high reliance on
foreign trade and particular focus on single industries, such as
car manufacturing, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said on Wednesday.
                
    
    SKODA: Global deliveries for Skoda Auto, part of the
Volkswagen             group, dropped by 6.6% to 104,900
vehicles in May, pulled down by a weaker overall market in
China, its biggest sales destination, the company said on
Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks mostly
fell as risk aversion increased amid the threat of the
U.S.-China trade war and the dollar regained some ground after
U.S. inflation data.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Rising generation supply and falling demand
weighed on European spot electricity prices on Wednesday, while
those on the forward curve eased along with losses in related
fuels and carbon.
                

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.584     25.581   -0.01      0.44
 vs Dollar                 22.641     22.665    0.11     -1.01
 Czech Equities         1,051.99   1,051.99    -0.93      6.63
 U.S. Equities         26,004.83  26,048.51    -0.17     11.48
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    M&A: Internet retailer Mall Group will spin off its price
comparison web portal Heureka for 7.5 billion crowns  ($331.33
million) to one or all Mall's shareholders. 
    Mall is owned by richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's
PPF, investors Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac, and Rockaway
finance group. The newspaper said one of the shareholders or a
combination of two or all Mall owners could buy Heureka, which
operates in nine European countries.
    Mall, whose turnover reached 16 billion crowns last year,
will use proceeds for expansion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    PROTESTS: Protests calling for the resignation of Prime
Minister Andrej Babis and his justice minister due to conflict
of interest allegations and an ongoing fraud case are not
planned in the summer months but will continue after that, the
newspaper reported.
    The next protest is set for June 23 and could surpass an
estimated 120,000 participants seen last week. One more protest
after that could take place before July, according to city hall
filings, although organizsers have not confirmed the plan.
    Babis, the country's second richest person, is facing a
criminal investigation into whether he received illegally an EU
subsidy while in business a decade ago as well as a European
Commission audit into potential conflicts of interest. 
    He denies wrongdoing and has said he would not quit.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    


($1 = 22.6360 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
