Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14

    PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    NO CEE CANDIDATE FOR TOP EU JOBS: The Visegrad group of
central European countries does not have a joint candidate for
European Commission president, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis
said after meeting his counterparts from Hungary, Poland and
Slovakia in Budapest on Thursday.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS LOWER THAN FORECAST:             
    
    GOVERNMENT BOND TOP-UP ROUND:                          
     
    CEE MARKETS: The crown gained on Thursday after a Czech
central bank board member said he still saw room to raise
interest rates. Other Central European currencies fell.
                
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose in the wholesale market on Thursday, supported by
forecasts showing a drop in wind and solar power generation in
France and Germany despite mild weather weighing on power
demand.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.552     25.547   -0.02      0.56
 vs Dollar                 22.661     22.651   -0.04     -1.1
 Czech Equities         1,050.88   1,050.88    -0.11      6.52
 U.S. Equities         26,106.77  26,004.83     0.39     11.91
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
    CAR TARIFFS: Potential U.S. tarriffs on car imports could
threaten 25,000 Czech jobs and a fifith of czech auto industry
exports, industry group SAP chief said.
    NO-CONFIDENCE: Opposition parties are still discussing
whther to call a vote of no-confidence, despite low chances of
success.
($1 = 22.6360 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
