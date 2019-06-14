Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14

PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== NO CEE CANDIDATE FOR TOP EU JOBS: The Visegrad group of central European countries does not have a joint candidate for European Commission president, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said after meeting his counterparts from Hungary, Poland and Slovakia in Budapest on Thursday. CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS LOWER THAN FORECAST: GOVERNMENT BOND TOP-UP ROUND: CEE MARKETS: The crown gained on Thursday after a Czech central bank board member said he still saw room to raise interest rates. Other Central European currencies fell. - EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose in the wholesale market on Thursday, supported by forecasts showing a drop in wind and solar power generation in France and Germany despite mild weather weighing on power demand. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.552 25.547 -0.02 0.56 vs Dollar 22.661 22.651 -0.04 -1.1 Czech Equities 1,050.88 1,050.88 -0.11 6.52 U.S. Equities 26,106.77 26,004.83 0.39 11.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CAR TARIFFS: Potential U.S. tarriffs on car imports could threaten 25,000 Czech jobs and a fifith of czech auto industry exports, industry group SAP chief said. Pravo, page 18 NO-CONFIDENCE: Opposition parties are still discussing whther to call a vote of no-confidence, despite low chances of success. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.6360 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)