Credit RSS
June 19, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
=========================NEWS/EVENTS============================
    CORONAVIRUS CASES JUMP: The Czech Republic had 10,280
confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 118 new
infections that day - the biggest single-day jump in two months.
    Of those, 7,440 people have recovered and 334 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 2,506 active
cases.
    here
    
    CORONAVIRUS MEASURES: The Czech Republic will loosen many
remaining restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the
coronavirus in the coming weeks, allowing larger crowds to
gather, people to mostly ditch face masks and zoos and museums
to return to normal operations.
    Health Ministry Adam Vojtech said on Thursday the country,
which has kept the daily rise in new infections to below 100 for
the past two months, was moving away from blanket nationwide
measures to a localised approach and individual responsibility.
                
    
    O2 Czech Republic AGM In Writing Approved Share Premium
Payout Of CZK 4/Share
                
    
    BANKS: The Czech National Bank cut the countercyclical
capital buffer rate for banks on Thursday for the second time
since the end of March, seeking to bolster a sector key to
reviving an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
    The central bank also eased some mortgage lending
recommendations for banks but said the crisis so far had not hit
property prices, although their decline could come in the coming
quarters given the economic situation.
                
    
    EU RECOVERY FUND: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wants
further negotiations on the European Union's 750 billion euro
recovery fund and how the funds are distributed but did not rule
out a veto when speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, CTK news
agency reported.
                
    
    Czech Passenger Car Production Drops 52.9% In May
                
    
    Czech 26-week T-bill yield 0.19%, demand rises
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty firmed on Thursday after the
country's finance minister said the exchange rate looked too
weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank
this week about the currency's strength.
    Other central European currencies and stocks mostly
struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on
growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as
U.S. cases rose.
                
    
==================PRESS DIGEST =============================
    AAA AUTO: Talks over the sale of the Czech Republic's
largest used car dealer AAA Auto to an international private
equity fund broke down due to the coronavirus pandemic, AAA Auto
chief Karolina Topolova said. She did not expect a sale to
happen this year.
    British-Polish group Aures Holding acquired a 95% stake in
AAA Auto in 2014 for 220 million euros.
    Topolova also said the company has had to let go 700 of its
3,000 employees and the company expects revenue to drop by half
this year.
    here
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)        
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below