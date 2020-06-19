Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ CORONAVIRUS CASES JUMP: The Czech Republic had 10,280 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 118 new infections that day - the biggest single-day jump in two months. Of those, 7,440 people have recovered and 334 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,506 active cases. here CORONAVIRUS MEASURES: The Czech Republic will loosen many remaining restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the coming weeks, allowing larger crowds to gather, people to mostly ditch face masks and zoos and museums to return to normal operations. Health Ministry Adam Vojtech said on Thursday the country, which has kept the daily rise in new infections to below 100 for the past two months, was moving away from blanket nationwide measures to a localised approach and individual responsibility. O2 Czech Republic AGM In Writing Approved Share Premium Payout Of CZK 4/Share BANKS: The Czech National Bank cut the countercyclical capital buffer rate for banks on Thursday for the second time since the end of March, seeking to bolster a sector key to reviving an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The central bank also eased some mortgage lending recommendations for banks but said the crisis so far had not hit property prices, although their decline could come in the coming quarters given the economic situation. EU RECOVERY FUND: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wants further negotiations on the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery fund and how the funds are distributed but did not rule out a veto when speaking to lawmakers on Thursday, CTK news agency reported. Czech Passenger Car Production Drops 52.9% In May Czech 26-week T-bill yield 0.19%, demand rises CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty firmed on Thursday after the country's finance minister said the exchange rate looked too weak, countering indications of concern from the central bank this week about the currency's strength. Other central European currencies and stocks mostly struggled to find a direction, with global markets drifting on growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as U.S. cases rose. ==================PRESS DIGEST ============================= AAA AUTO: Talks over the sale of the Czech Republic's largest used car dealer AAA Auto to an international private equity fund broke down due to the coronavirus pandemic, AAA Auto chief Karolina Topolova said. She did not expect a sale to happen this year. British-Polish group Aures Holding acquired a 95% stake in AAA Auto in 2014 for 220 million euros. Topolova also said the company has had to let go 700 of its 3,000 employees and the company expects revenue to drop by half this year. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)