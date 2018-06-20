FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 6:26 AM / in 2 hours

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    LINET: European hospital and nursing bed maker LINET Group
is in talks with private equity firms interested in buying a
stake in the company, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
                
    
    BANKS: New Czech central bank restrictions on mortgages
would deny access to mortgages to about 20 percent of applicants
based on 2017 data, a study by the Czech Banking Association
found on Tuesday.
                
    
    MIGRANTS: A demand by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian
allies for border checks within the European Union to curb
migration into Germany is unacceptable to the neighbouring Czech
Republic, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: The forint edged towards record lows, staying
under pressure before the Hungarian central bank's (NBH) meeting
on Tuesday as investors questioned the bank's policy targets.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.794     25.806   0.05       -1.05
 vs Dollar                22.289     22.33    0.18       -4.75
 Czech Equities        1,068.21   1,068.21   -0.11       -0.92
 U.S. Equities        24,700.21  24,987.47   -1.15       -0.08
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
============================PRESS DIGEST========================
    BANKS: The Czech Banking Association is aiming to prevent
the Czech National Bank's recent recommendations on income
requirements for mortgage loans from becoming part of new
legislation likely to be debated in parliament next year.
    The recommendations are not legally binding at the moment.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    MEDIA: State broadcaster Czech Television is the
most-trusted news source in the country, with a 74 percent
rating, according to a AMI Digital Index survey. 
    In general, radio is the most trusted medium with 73 percent
while social networks the least with 43 percent. Some 68 percent
of Czech trust websites, 62 percent trust television news and 60
percent trust newspapers.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
     
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
