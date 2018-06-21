FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    NUCLEAR: A state-owned part of Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR
would be best placed to build up to three nuclear power plants
because a state company requires lower capital returns than a
private one, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint           pared some of its
gains in early trade on Wednesday posted a day after the central
bank flagged an end to its ultra loose monetary policy, which
has helped stabilise bond yields after recent big rises.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.827     25.819    -0.03     -1.18
 vs Dollar                22.372     22.268    -0.47     -5.14
 Czech Equities        1,070.03   1,070.03      0.17     -0.75
 U.S. Equities        24,657.8   24,700.21     -0.17     -0.25
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
============================PRESS DIGEST========================
    MORTGAGES: The number of new mortgages dropped by 77 to
7,819 month-on-month in May - the first monthly decrease since
2009. The overall volume dropped by 114 million to 16.757
billion crowns ($749.35 million).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    CARMAKERS: The Czech carmakers and car parts manufacturers
increased their overall revenues by 7 percent to 1.09 trillion
crowns ($48.74 billion) last year, the Czech Automotive
Association (SAP) said.
    Exports in the segment grew by 6 percent to 918 billion
crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
      
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.3620 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
