Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 21

PRAGUE, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)

NUCLEAR: A state-owned part of Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR would be best placed to build up to three nuclear power plants because a state company requires lower capital returns than a private one, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint pared some of its gains in early trade on Wednesday posted a day after the central bank flagged an end to its ultra loose monetary policy, which has helped stabilise bond yields after recent big rises.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018
vs Euro 25.827 25.819 -0.03 -1.18
vs Dollar 22.372 22.268 -0.47 -5.14
Czech Equities 1,070.03 1,070.03 0.17 -0.75
U.S. Equities 24,657.8 24,700.21 -0.17 -0.25

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

============================PRESS DIGEST========================

MORTGAGES: The number of new mortgages dropped by 77 to 7,819 month-on-month in May - the first monthly decrease since 2009. The overall volume dropped by 114 million to 16.757 billion crowns ($749.35 million). Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

CARMAKERS: The Czech carmakers and car parts manufacturers increased their overall revenues by 7 percent to 1.09 trillion crowns ($48.74 billion) last year, the Czech Automotive Association (SAP) said. Exports in the segment grew by 6 percent to 918 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

($1 = 22.3620 Czech crowns)