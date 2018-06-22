Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= CEZ AGM: Majority state-owned utility CEZ will hold its annual general meeting, which is drawing more attention than in previous years. Shareholders are likely to approve a 33 crown a share dividend, although a group of minority shareholders have demanded a higher payout. The board will also present information on a potential transformation that would see the state take over 100 percent of a portion of CEZ, although top state officials oppose the move. Related news: CROWN: The Czech crown fell to its weakest against the euro since October on Thursday, with pressure on central European markets triggering stop-loss crown selling and adding to the chances of the central bank opting for a rate hike next week. KOFOLA: Kofola CFO Burys buys company shares after price slump UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's supervisory board chairman resigns EU: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday a draft EU accord on migration had been withdrawn after he clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel over an issue that is splitting Europe. The leaders of four central European states, meanwhile, confirmed they would boycott an EU mini-summit on migration, taking a veiled swipe at Merkel by accusing countries of pushing the issue for domestic political reasons. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell to a new 3-1/2-year low versus the euro on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers, as the impact of the central bank's message on Tuesday flagging an eventual end to its ultra-loose policy was fading. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.865 25.813 -0.2 -1.32 vs Dollar 22.227 22.271 0.2 -4.46 Czech Equities 1,064.44 1,064.44 -0.52 -1.27 U.S. Equities 24,461.7 24,657.8 -0.8 -1.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ============================PRESS DIGEST======================== TRAINS: Skoda Transportation, acquired this year by richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF group, won a 6.5 billion crown contract to supply 45 trains for Warsaw's metro system. Pravo, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.3620 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)