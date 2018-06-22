FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
June 22, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CEZ AGM: Majority state-owned utility CEZ           will
hold its annual general meeting, which is drawing more attention
than in previous years. 
    Shareholders are likely to approve a 33 crown a share
dividend, although a group of minority shareholders have
demanded a higher payout. 
    The board will also present information on a potential
transformation that would see the state take over 100 percent of
a portion of CEZ, although top state officials oppose the move. 
    Related news:                    
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown fell to its weakest against the euro
since October on Thursday, with pressure on central European
markets triggering stop-loss crown selling and adding to the
chances of the central bank opting for a rate hike next week.
                
    
    KOFOLA: Kofola CFO Burys buys company shares after price
slump
                
    
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's supervisory board chairman resigns
                
    
    EU: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday a
draft EU accord on migration had been withdrawn after he clashed
with Chancellor Angela Merkel over an issue that is splitting
Europe.
    The leaders of four central European states, meanwhile,
confirmed they would boycott an EU mini-summit on migration,
taking a veiled swipe at Merkel by accusing countries of pushing
the issue for domestic political reasons. 
                             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell to a new 3-1/2-year low
versus the euro on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers,
as the impact of the central bank's message on Tuesday flagging
an eventual end to its ultra-loose policy was fading.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.865     25.813   -0.2       -1.32
 vs Dollar                22.227     22.271    0.2       -4.46
 Czech Equities        1,064.44   1,064.44    -0.52      -1.27
 U.S. Equities        24,461.7   24,657.8     -0.8       -1.04
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
============================PRESS DIGEST========================
    TRAINS: Skoda Transportation, acquired this year by richest
Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF group, won a 6.5 billion
crown contract to supply 45 trains for Warsaw's metro system.
    Pravo, page 17
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.3620 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.