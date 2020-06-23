Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23

    PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================NEWS/EVENTS============================
    BUDGET: Lawmakers will begin debate on government plans to
raise the 2020 budget deficit target to 500 billion crowns 
($21.14 billion) from 300 billion crowns. The state had planned
on a 40 billion crown deficit before the coronavirus crisis hit.
                     
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,561 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 63 new infections
that day.
    Of those, 7,539 people have recovered and 336 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 2,686 active
cases.
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank is seen keeping
interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.
                
    
    TAX: Czech government approves raising excise tax on tobacco
by 5% annually in 2021-2023
                
    
    CEZ: Microsoft Acquires IoT/OT Security Leader Cyberx To
Enable Unified Security Across Converged It And Industrial
Networks
    CEZ           was a minority shareholder
                
    
    SLOVAK BANKS:  Slovakia has agreed to replace a special tax
levied on bank balance sheets with a commitment from banks to
lend more to public and private projects, the prime minister
said on Monday.
                
    
    FOREIGN DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign
indebtedness dropped to 164.52 billion euros at the end of March
from 172.25 billion euros at the end of December, the central
bank's data showed on Monday.
                
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks eased and currencies
sought direction on Monday with global markets unnerved by new
outbreaks of coronavirus infections in the United States and
Germany.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS: Epidemiologist Rastislav Madar, who heads the
government's reopening team, said it was possible a second wave
of the novel coronavirus could come in the summer months, saying
there were worries of an expected half a million people a week
travelling abroad for holiday in July and August.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1     
    
($1 = 23.6510 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
