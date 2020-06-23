Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 23

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ BUDGET: Lawmakers will begin debate on government plans to raise the 2020 budget deficit target to 500 billion crowns ($21.14 billion) from 300 billion crowns. The state had planned on a 40 billion crown deficit before the coronavirus crisis hit. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,561 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 63 new infections that day. Of those, 7,539 people have recovered and 336 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,686 active cases. here CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. TAX: Czech government approves raising excise tax on tobacco by 5% annually in 2021-2023 CEZ: Microsoft Acquires IoT/OT Security Leader Cyberx To Enable Unified Security Across Converged It And Industrial Networks CEZ was a minority shareholder SLOVAK BANKS: Slovakia has agreed to replace a special tax levied on bank balance sheets with a commitment from banks to lend more to public and private projects, the prime minister said on Monday. FOREIGN DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness dropped to 164.52 billion euros at the end of March from 172.25 billion euros at the end of December, the central bank's data showed on Monday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks eased and currencies sought direction on Monday with global markets unnerved by new outbreaks of coronavirus infections in the United States and Germany. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CORONAVIRUS: Epidemiologist Rastislav Madar, who heads the government's reopening team, said it was possible a second wave of the novel coronavirus could come in the summer months, saying there were worries of an expected half a million people a week travelling abroad for holiday in July and August. Lidove Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.6510 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)