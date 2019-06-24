Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 24

    PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    PROTESTS: An estimated quarter of a million Czechs rallied
in Prague on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister
Andrej Babis, in the biggest show of public discontent since the
1989 Velvet Revolution which overthrew Communism.
                
    
    Metro          said that an unsolicited offer by two
prominent investors to take over the German retailer
substantially undervalues it and advised shareholders on Sunday
to hold off on taking action until management comments further.
    On Friday, EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned
by the Czech and Slovak investors, made the takeover offer,
which valued the company at 5.8 billion euros
                             
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were set to end the
week on a losing note on Friday, drifting lower before a round
of central bank meetings next week that come after the European
Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish shifts.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for early
next week delivery fell in wholesale trade on Friday as
forecasts showed a sharp rise in power generation from renewable
wind and solar sources despite an expected increase in demand. 
                
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.592     25.585   -0.03      0.41
 vs Dollar                 22.477     22.503    0.12     -0.28
 Czech Equities         1,053.47   1,053.47    -0.05      6.78
 U.S. Equities         26,719.13  26,753.17    -0.13     14.54
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    EU: Four central European members of the Visegrad Group -
The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - could support
France's Michel Barnier for the post of European Commission
president, two sources told the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
    
    RUSSIA: Industry Minister Karel Havlicek would lift
sanctions imposed by European Union against Russia after it
occupied Ukraine's Crimea, he told Russia's ambassador at a
meeting last week, the paper reports.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
