FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
June 25, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GOVERNMENT: Czech president Milos Zeman said on Sunday he
may appoint a new two-party cabinet on Tuesday or Wednesday
following eight months of political instability after last
October's election.
                
    
    MINISTRY: Czech centre-left Social Democrat party chief Jan
Hamacek said on Friday he was ready to back down in a dispute
over the party's nomination for foreign minister to remove the
main remaining obstacle to forming a new coalition government.
                
    
    CEZ: The Czech government, a 70-percent owner of electricity
producer CEZ          , replaced three members of the firm's
powerful supervisory board at an annual general meeting on
Saturday, a company spokesman said.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint regained some ground in early
trade on Friday as the region's other currencies also firmed,
but it still hovered close to an all-time low versus the euro
hit in 2015.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.825     25.786    -0.15     -1.17
 vs Dollar                22.17      22.124    -0.21     -4.19
 Czech Equities        1,064.12   1,064.12     -0.03     -1.3
 U.S. Equities        24,580.89  24,461.7       0.49     -0.56
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
============================PRESS DIGEST========================
    FOREIGN MINISTRY: Social Democratic party's nominee for the
Foreign Ministry, Miroslav Poche, said that he would temporarily
accept another role at the ministry so that the new government
can be appointed. 
    President Milos Zeman has said that he would never appoint
Poche to lead the Czech diplomacy.
    Poche told the paper that if not appointed minister, he
would try to get the post by legal means. That would have to
include Prime Minister Andrej Babis as it is in his capacity to
file a motion that could force Zeman to appoint a minister.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
         
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.