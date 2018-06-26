FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members
of a new cabinet on Wednesday following eight months of
political instability after last October's election, a spokesman
for the president said on Monday.
                
    
    POLL ON RATES: The Czech National Bank is tipped to keep
rates unchanged on Wednesday but a hike is almost certain to
come by August with the crown at a weaker level than the bank
had expected, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
                
    
    EU ENLARGEMENT: The European Union is divided over whether
to allow membership talks with Albania and Macedonia as
anti-immigration sentiment rises in the bloc, but NATO is ready
to welcome Skopje into the Western military alliance.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell in tandem with Central
European peers on Monday as trade tension between the United
States and its partners weighed on risk appetite in global
markets.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.899     25.908    0.03      -1.46
 vs Dollar                22.127     22.176    0.22      -3.99
 Czech Equities        1,066.4    1,066.4      0.21      -1.09
 U.S. Equities        24,252.8   24,580.89    -1.33      -1.89
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
============================PRESS DIGEST========================
    GOVERNMENT AND COMMUNISTS: The Communist party may not
support the new government if its conditions are not met,
chairman Vojtech Filip told the paper, adding that although he
is trying to smooth up the objections of his colleagues at the
party leadership, he is not that successful. 
    The wider leadership of KSCM will meet on Saturday to decide
on the party support for the minority government of Prime
Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party and the Social Democratic
party (CSSD).      
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
