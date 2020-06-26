Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ FINANCING STRATEGY: The Finance Ministry expected to release an update to its 2020 financing strategy. M&A: Hungary's state-owned energy group MVM is seen as a frontrunner to buy E.ON's Czech Innogy retail operations, although the German utility is in talks with other bidders, two sources close to the deal said. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint was central Europe's worst performing currency in Thursday morning trade, weighed down by an unexpected rate cut earlier in the week as markets digested news of a surging number of coronavirus cases globally. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,870 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 93 new infections that day. Of those, 7,630 people have recovered and 345 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,895 active cases. here JUMP IN CASES: The Czech Republic recorded 127 cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, health authorities reported on Thursday, the highest daily number in two months as the country eases restrictions on business and public life. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CAR SECTOR: Car parts makers on average are running at just above half of their pre-coronavirus levels, the newspaper found in a survey of 30 companies. Among domestic car plants, Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is operating at 90%, Toyota-Peugeot's joint venture TPCA is at full operation and Hyundai is running at two-thirds. The car parts sector relies on exports for most of its production. here TRADE FAIR: The annual International Engineering Fair in Brno will not take place this year for the first time since it started in 1959 due to what organizers said were senseless hygiene rules because of the coronavirus outbreak. Pravo, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)