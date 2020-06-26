Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

    PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    FINANCING STRATEGY: The Finance Ministry expected to release
an update to its 2020 financing strategy.
    
    M&A: Hungary's state-owned energy group MVM is seen as a
frontrunner to buy E.ON's            Czech Innogy retail
operations, although the German utility is in talks with other
bidders, two sources close to the deal said.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint was central Europe's worst
performing currency in Thursday morning trade, weighed down by
an unexpected rate cut earlier in the week as markets digested
news of a surging number of coronavirus cases globally. 
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 10,870 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Thursday, with 93 new infections
that day.
    Of those, 7,630 people have recovered and 345 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 2,895 active
cases.
    JUMP IN CASES: The Czech Republic recorded 127 cases of the
new coronavirus on Wednesday, health authorities reported on
Thursday, the highest daily number in two months as the country
eases restrictions on business and public life.
                
    
    CAR SECTOR: Car parts makers on average are running at just
above half of their pre-coronavirus levels, the newspaper found
in a survey of 30 companies.
    Among domestic car plants, Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is
operating at 90%, Toyota-Peugeot's joint venture TPCA is at full
operation and Hyundai is running at two-thirds.
    The car parts sector relies on exports for most of its
production.
    TRADE FAIR: The annual International Engineering Fair in
Brno will not take place this year for the first time since it
started in 1959 due to what organizers said were senseless
hygiene rules because of the coronavirus outbreak.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
