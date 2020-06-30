Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 30

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =========================NEWS/EVENTS============================ DATA: Revised GDP data will be released at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) and money supply data will be published at 10:00 a.m. CARS: The Automotive Industry Association will hold a news conference to review 2019 results and discuss the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. (0900 GMT) CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 11,805 confirmed coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 202 new infections that day. Of those, 7,746 people have recovered and 348 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 3,711 active cases. here CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of infection. CEZ AGM Approves CZK 34/Share Dividend AIRLINE: Smartwings Group, which includes flagship carrier Czech Airlines, could cut up to 600 jobs by February 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday. CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint extended last week's losses on Monday, underperforming the region, after a central banker said there was more scope for easing after a surprise interest rate cut last week. ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= MINES: A state health official said authorities knew of 600 cases of the coronavirus at mining group OKD's CMS mines, which employ 2,500. here SPAS: The government approved state vouchers giving up to 4,000 crown ($167.61) discounts to Czechs for spa visits, part of efforts to restart the economy. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8 KURZARBEIT: The state is considering extending its new short-term work scheme similar to Germany's Kurzarbeit system after it is due to end at the end of August, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said. Lidove Noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.8650 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)