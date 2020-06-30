Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 30

    PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
=========================NEWS/EVENTS============================
    DATA: Revised GDP data will be released at 9:00 a.m. (0700
GMT) and money supply data will be published at 10:00 a.m.
    
    CARS: The Automotive Industry Association will hold a news
conference to review 2019 results and discuss the current
situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. (0900 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 11,805 confirmed
coronavirus cases by the end of Monday, with 202 new infections
that day.
    Of those, 7,746 people have recovered and 348 people have
died in connection with the disease. There were 3,711 active
cases.
    here
    
    CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic reported 305 new coronavirus
cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally since April 3, which
the government said was mainly the result of an outbreak in an
eastern mining area rather than a nationwide second wave of
infection.
                
    
    CEZ AGM Approves CZK 34/Share Dividend
                
    
    AIRLINE: Smartwings Group, which includes flagship carrier
Czech Airlines, could cut up to 600 jobs by February 2021
because of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint extended last week's losses on
Monday, underperforming the region, after a central banker said
there was more scope for easing after a surprise interest rate
cut last week.
                
    
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
    MINES: A state health official said authorities knew of 600
cases of the coronavirus at mining group OKD's CMS mines, which
employ 2,500.
    here
    
    SPAS: The government approved state vouchers giving up to
4,000 crown ($167.61) discounts to Czechs for spa visits, part
of efforts to restart the economy.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8
    
    KURZARBEIT: The state is considering extending its new
short-term work scheme similar to Germany's Kurzarbeit system
after it is due to end at the end of August, Industry Minister
Karel Havlicek said.
    Lidove Noviny, page 11
                
($1 = 23.8650 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
