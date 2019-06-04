Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 4

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS: A rally billed by organisers as the biggest post-communist protest will be held in Prague to demand resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis due to worries he could try influence a criminal investigation against him, and due to conflicts of interests he has as the beneficiary of a business empire.

The European Commission has determined in preliminary audit findings Babis is in conflict of interest because of his business group placed in trust funds, and the firm or the country may have to return nearly 20 million euros in EU funding as a result.

PARLIAMENT MEETS: The opposition will try to put Babis’s conflicts of interest on the agenda after the session starts at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT).

WAGES: First-quarter wage data due out at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT)

O2 AGM: O2 Czech Republic holds annual meeting. Will vote on proposed distribution of a 21 crown dividend and share premium.

BABIS AT BUSINESS FORUM: PM Babis speaks at a Czech-Myanmar business forum (0800 GMT).

BUDGET DEFICIT JUMPS: The Czech central state budget showed a 50.90 billion crown ($2.20 billion) deficit at the end of May, widening from the previous month and the highest in the period since 2012, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.1% on Monday, nearing its lowest in more than three months, after data showed manufacturing sentiment remained stuck at a six-and-a-half-year-low.

KIWI.COM SOLD TO GENERAL ATLANTIC: U.S. fund General Atlantic acquired a majority stake in Czech online travel agency Kiwi.com, giving it a strong partner to continue expansion, one of its founders said on Monday.

PMI FLAT: The Czech manufacturing business sentiment index was unchanged in May, matching April’s 6.5-year low as improving employment balanced a faster decline of output and new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

EUROPE POWER: European power futures fell sharply on Monday in line with weaker coal, carbon and oil, and as gas prices tanked amid an influx of huge Norwegian supply into the European grid. Spot prices, however, responded firmer to tightening supply.

——————————— MARKET SNAPSHOT ———————————— Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.785 25.793 0.03 -0.34 vs Dollar 22.908 22.939 0.14 -2.2 Czech Equities 1,049.9 1,049.9 0.56 6.42 U.S. Equities 24,819.78 24,815.04 0.02 6.4 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

MANUFACTURING DIP: Output in the machine-tool manufacturing sector will dip by about half a percent this year, a survey by CEEC Research said.

Hospodarske noviny, page 13

WORKERS FROM UKRAINE: The cabinet agreed to double the annual quota for work permits for Ukrainians to 40,000.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

($1 = 23.1520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)