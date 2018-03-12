Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 12

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS ================================= FORTUNA: Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments has raised its stake in betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group to 95.8 percent after buying shares from the largest minority shareholder Franklin Templeton, Fortuna said in a filing. Story: Related news: SAZKA: Austrian gambling technology group Novomatic could sell its 17 percent stake in Casinos Austria (Casag) to Czech lottery and gaming group and fellow Casag investor Sazka Group, Casag Deputy Chairman Pavel Horak told Austrian newspaper Der Standard on Sunday. Story: Related news: SLOVAKIA: Following the biggest street protests in decades, Slovakia's long-serving Prime Minister Robert Fico faces a deadline on Monday to ditch his closest ally or risk breaking apart his coalition government. Story: Related news: SLOVAKIA PROTESTS: Tens of thousands of Slovaks rallied on Friday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government following the murder of a journalist that has shocked the central European nation and stoked anger over sleaze in public life. Story: Related news: CEFC: CEFC Group (Europe), part of China's CEFC China Energy, has raised its capital by 13.50 billion crowns ($653.3 million), a move the Prague-based unit said showed its commitment to investing in Europe. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ and Inercom agreed to study the possibility of the Bulgarian state taking a stake in assets that CEZ is selling to the small Bulgarian solar energy producer, CEZ said on Friday. Story: Related news: DUKOVANY: CEZ started a planned outage at Dukovany's Unit 2, to last almost 2 months. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Friday that its supervisory board had replaced chairman and CEO Andrzej Modrzejewski. Story: Related news: INFLATION: The Czech central bank said February CPI data was an anti-inflationary risk to its forecast. Story: Related news: * For a story on the data: CEE MARKETS: The crown dipped to a seven-week low against the euro on Friday as investors mulled if a retreat in Czech inflation would make the central bank (CNB) slow its interest rate hikes. Story: Related news: =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in January, said in a Sunday talk show on Czech Television he was thinking about also seeking talks with conservative Civic Democrat party (ODS) on a new government. The comment angered the leftist Social Democrat party (CSSD), which is holding talks with Babis's ANO party. CSSD's leader said if Babis wished to speak to ODS, then his party could end talks. Pravo, page 2 POLITICS: Babis's cabinet plans giving seniors and students a 75 percent discount on train and bus travel. The measure will cost the state 5.8 billion, although it is not clear over what time period. Pravo, page 1 VITKOVICE: Czech investor Jaroslav Strnad said he planned to a take a 51 percent stake in Vitkovice Heavy Machinery once it went through insolvency and reorganisation proceedings. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)