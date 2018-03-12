FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 12

    PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
               
========================= NEWS =================================
    FORTUNA: Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments has raised its
stake in betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group           to
95.8 percent after buying shares from the largest minority
shareholder Franklin Templeton, Fortuna said in a filing.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    SAZKA: Austrian gambling technology group Novomatic
           could sell its 17 percent stake in Casinos Austria
(Casag) to Czech lottery and gaming group and fellow Casag
investor Sazka Group, Casag Deputy Chairman Pavel Horak told
Austrian newspaper Der Standard on Sunday.
    Story:              Related news:                      
    
    SLOVAKIA: Following the biggest street protests in decades,
Slovakia's long-serving Prime Minister Robert Fico faces a
deadline on Monday to ditch his closest ally or risk breaking
apart his coalition government.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
    SLOVAKIA PROTESTS: Tens of thousands of Slovaks rallied on
Friday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico's
government following the murder of a journalist that has shocked
the central European nation and stoked anger over sleaze in
public life.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
    CEFC: CEFC Group (Europe), part of China's CEFC China
Energy, has raised its capital by 13.50 billion crowns ($653.3
million), a move the Prague-based unit said showed its
commitment to investing in Europe.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           and Inercom agreed to study
the possibility of the Bulgarian state taking a stake in assets
that CEZ is selling to the small Bulgarian solar energy
producer, CEZ said on Friday.
    Story:              Related news:                      
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ started a planned outage at Dukovany's Unit 2,
to last almost 2 months.
    Story:              Related news:                     
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol          
said on Friday that its supervisory board had replaced chairman
and CEO Andrzej Modrzejewski.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    INFLATION: The Czech central bank said February CPI data was
an anti-inflationary risk to its forecast.
    Story:              Related news:                    
  * For a story on the data:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown dipped to a seven-week low against
the euro on Friday as investors mulled if a retreat in Czech
inflation would make the central bank (CNB) slow its interest
rate hikes.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose minority
cabinet lost a confidence vote in January, said in a Sunday talk
show on Czech Television he was thinking about also seeking
talks with conservative Civic Democrat party (ODS) on a new
government. 
    The comment angered the leftist Social Democrat party
(CSSD), which is holding talks with Babis's ANO party. CSSD's
leader said if Babis wished to speak to ODS, then his party
could end talks.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    POLITICS: Babis's cabinet plans giving seniors and students
a 75 percent discount on train and bus travel. The measure will
cost the state 5.8 billion, although it is not clear over what
time period.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    VITKOVICE: Czech investor Jaroslav Strnad said he planned to
a take a 51 percent stake in Vitkovice Heavy Machinery once it
went through insolvency and reorganisation proceedings. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
