March 12, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 12

    PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
    NATO: The Czech Republic marks the 20th anniversary of NATO
membership. It joined the military alliance together with Poland
and Hungary on March 12, 1999.
    President Milos Zeman will host the presidents of Slovakia,
Poland and Hungary at the Prague Castle for a conference.
    
    INVESTOR FLOWS: Investment bank Citi said on Monday that its
clients had turned cautious on emerging market assets over the
last week, with both real money and leveraged investors pulling
out funds following four weeks of inflows.
    Data showed that investors pulled out of Latin America with
Chilean and Colombian peso at the fore front, while low yielders
such as Polish zloty and the Czech crown attracted flows.
                
    
    KOFOLA: Kofola CeskoSlovensko Shareholders Approve Sale Of
Hoop Polska 
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent on a
monthly basis in February, boosted by an increase in prices of
holiday packages and food, putting the year-on-year inflation
rate at 2.7 percent, statistics office data showed on Monday.
    The year-on-year rate was the highest since October 2017 and
picked up from a reading of 2.5 percent in January.
                
  * Central bank: data pose inflationary risk             
    
    CENBANK'S RUSNOK: The head of Czech National Bank sees
economic signals that point in both directions, towards
continued growth and a slowdown, he was quoted as saying on
Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown weakened Monday, failing to benefit
from a pick-up in Czech inflation, amid uncertainty over
Britain's exit from the European Union and slowing global
economic growth.
                  
    
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power prices for the
day-ahead and for delivery next week rose on Monday as stormy
weather looked set to give way to somewhat lower wind speeds,
tightening the outlook for renewable power supply.
    In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload           was
untraded after Monday closed at 34 euros. Czech year-ahead power
           was also untraded after a close at 50.2 euros.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                  25.646      25.625   -0.08       0.2
 vs Dollar                22.78       22.793    0.06      -1.63
 Czech Equities        1,059.68    1,059.68    -0.17       7.41
 U.S. Equities         25,650.88  25,450.24     0.79       9.96
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    TELECOMS: Nordic Telecom, which wants to become the
country's fourth mobile operator, left the Association of Mobile
Networks Operators (APMS) after disputes with the other members.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    OPERATORS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet the heads
of the three existing mobile operators - O2 Czech Republic
         , T-Mobile            and Vodafone         - about data
prices on Tuesday. 
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    PLANES: The biggest Czech airline group Smartwings said it
was in contact with Boeing over its 737 Max 8 planes and would
wait for recommendations from the European safety agency. 
    Some countries around the world have grounded the U.S.
planemaker's latest model after it suffered a second fatal crash
in less than five months.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
