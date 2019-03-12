Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 12

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= NATO: The Czech Republic marks the 20th anniversary of NATO membership. It joined the military alliance together with Poland and Hungary on March 12, 1999. President Milos Zeman will host the presidents of Slovakia, Poland and Hungary at the Prague Castle for a conference. INVESTOR FLOWS: Investment bank Citi said on Monday that its clients had turned cautious on emerging market assets over the last week, with both real money and leveraged investors pulling out funds following four weeks of inflows. Data showed that investors pulled out of Latin America with Chilean and Colombian peso at the fore front, while low yielders such as Polish zloty and the Czech crown attracted flows. KOFOLA: Kofola CeskoSlovensko Shareholders Approve Sale Of Hoop Polska INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in February, boosted by an increase in prices of holiday packages and food, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.7 percent, statistics office data showed on Monday. The year-on-year rate was the highest since October 2017 and picked up from a reading of 2.5 percent in January. * Central bank: data pose inflationary risk CENBANK'S RUSNOK: The head of Czech National Bank sees economic signals that point in both directions, towards continued growth and a slowdown, he was quoted as saying on Monday. CEE MARKETS: The crown weakened Monday, failing to benefit from a pick-up in Czech inflation, amid uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union and slowing global economic growth. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale power prices for the day-ahead and for delivery next week rose on Monday as stormy weather looked set to give way to somewhat lower wind speeds, tightening the outlook for renewable power supply. In Eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday baseload was untraded after Monday closed at 34 euros. Czech year-ahead power was also untraded after a close at 50.2 euros. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.646 25.625 -0.08 0.2 vs Dollar 22.78 22.793 0.06 -1.63 Czech Equities 1,059.68 1,059.68 -0.17 7.41 U.S. Equities 25,650.88 25,450.24 0.79 9.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== TELECOMS: Nordic Telecom, which wants to become the country's fourth mobile operator, left the Association of Mobile Networks Operators (APMS) after disputes with the other members. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 OPERATORS: Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet the heads of the three existing mobile operators - O2 Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone - about data prices on Tuesday. Lidove Noviny, page 1 PLANES: The biggest Czech airline group Smartwings said it was in contact with Boeing over its 737 Max 8 planes and would wait for recommendations from the European safety agency. Some countries around the world have grounded the U.S. planemaker's latest model after it suffered a second fatal crash in less than five months. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)