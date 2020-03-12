Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 12

    PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    GOVERNMENT: The government will hold an extraordinary
meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the current situation on
the coronavirus outbreak.
    
    DATA: Statistics office to release industrial output data
(0800 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS-CENBANK: The Czech National Bank could cut rates
to help the economy through the coronavirus outbreak although
there was not yet an acute need, Governor Jiri Rusnok said
Wednesday.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS-GOVERNMENT: The Czech government stands ready to
help sectors of the economy hit worst by the new coronavirus
outbreak and will talk to the country's banks about the
situation, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.
                
    
    AUTO INDUSTRY: Europe's major car and parts makers rushed on
Wednesday to close factories and cut output in Italy and
considered sending workers home elsewhere, in the first signs
that coronavirus is disrupting the region's struggling
automotive industry.
    Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda also said there was the risk
of a shortage of parts from China that might affect several of
its plants.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw's blue-chip index slumped on Wednesday
to its lowest since April 2009 as central European stocks
slipped further amid deepening worries over the coronavirus
outbreak, while investors also pushed into Czech bonds.
                    
    
    EUROPE POWER: Prompt power prices were down in European
wholesale market trading on Wednesday as German wind power
supply was forecast to rise nearly by a third day-on-day,
overriding the bullish effect of higher demand in Europe.
                
    
    CENBANK'S MICHL: Central bank board member Ales Michl
reiterated he would propose an interest rate cut in an interview
with the newspaper.
    Lidove Noviny, page 14
    
    PARLIAMENT: The lower house of Parliament suspended its
session until mid-April.
    Pravo, page 2
    
