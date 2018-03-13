FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS =================================
    SLOVAK CRISIS: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's
government moved closer to collapse on Monday after his junior
coalition partner called for early elections amid a political
crisis sparked by the killing of journalist.    
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    Czech-Slovak financial firm J&T Finance Group said on Monday
it would not be able to conclude a deal giving Chinese
conglomerate CEFC a bigger stake in its business if the Chinese
company could not explain media reports about its economic
problems.
    Story:              Related news:                     
      
    CEE MARKETS: The dinar led an easing of Central European
currencies on Monday as a fall in Serbia's inflation triggered
expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    DEBT: The overall debt which Czechs owed rose by 177.5
billion crowns to 2.14 trillion in 2017, data showed. At the
same time, the volume of debt at risk - by debtors with at least
three consecutive late payments - dropped by 5 billion to 39
billion last year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
      
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)         
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
