Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 13

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

SLOVAK CRISIS: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's government moved closer to collapse on Monday after his junior coalition partner called for early elections amid a political crisis sparked by the killing of journalist.

Czech-Slovak financial firm J&T Finance Group said on Monday it would not be able to conclude a deal giving Chinese conglomerate CEFC a bigger stake in its business if the Chinese company could not explain media reports about its economic problems.

CEE MARKETS: The dinar led an easing of Central European currencies on Monday as a fall in Serbia's inflation triggered expectations for an interest rate cut by the central bank.

DEBT: The overall debt which Czechs owed rose by 177.5 billion crowns to 2.14 trillion in 2017, data showed. At the same time, the volume of debt at risk - by debtors with at least three consecutive late payments - dropped by 5 billion to 39 billion last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14