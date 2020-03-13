Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 13

    PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================

    CORONAVIRUS: The government imposed severe restrictions on
travel and public events to prevent the spread of the new
coronavirus. Entry will be barred for travellers from at least
15  countries, and Czech will be barred from travelling to
countries on the list, which is subject to updates. Border
checks will be installed, and public overground international
travel services halted. Resturants and bars will be closed daily
after 8 p.m. Leisure and indoor sports centres, cultural
establishments will be closed. All events with over 30
participants are banned. Shops remain open. 
               
    
    GOVERNMENT MEETS: The cabinet meets on Friday morning to
assess the coronavirus situation.
    
    NUMBER OF CASES: 117 as of Friday morning. No deaths.
    Updated count:  here
    
    DATA: Statistics office to retail sales data (0800 GMT)
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets extended losses
on Thursday led by a 10.5% fall in Budapest, and currencies also
fell as the ECB's stimulus measures failed to put a floor under
markets as investors fret over the impacts of the spreading
coronavirus.
               
    
    SOME CZECH BANKS WILL OFFER DEBT PAYMENT DEFERRAL:
           
    MONETA SAYS NOT PLANNING DEBT SERVICING BREAKS AT THE
MOMENT:            
    
    INDUSTRY: Czech working day adjusted industrial output fell
by 1.4% year-on-year in January, statistics office data showed
on Thursday.
               

    KRETINSKY RAISES STAKE IN GERMAN MEDIA GROUP: ProSiebenSat.1
Media            said Thursday a group of Czech and Slovak
investors had almost doubled their stake in the company. 
    Czech Media Investment (CMI), a vehicle for a group led by
billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, increased its stake to 10.01% from
5.51%, a filing showed.             
               
    
===================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BRNO HOSPITAL UNDER CYBER ATTACK: The 2,000-bed University
Hospital in Brno has been under a cyber attack. The hospital is
among those testing for coronavirus. The hospital is relocating
acute patients. 
    
