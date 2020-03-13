Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 13

PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS: The government imposed severe restrictions on travel and public events to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Entry will be barred for travellers from at least 15 countries, and Czech will be barred from travelling to countries on the list, which is subject to updates. Border checks will be installed, and public overground international travel services halted. Resturants and bars will be closed daily after 8 p.m. Leisure and indoor sports centres, cultural establishments will be closed. All events with over 30 participants are banned. Shops remain open. GOVERNMENT MEETS: The cabinet meets on Friday morning to assess the coronavirus situation. NUMBER OF CASES: 117 as of Friday morning. No deaths. Updated count: here DATA: Statistics office to retail sales data (0800 GMT) CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets extended losses on Thursday led by a 10.5% fall in Budapest, and currencies also fell as the ECB's stimulus measures failed to put a floor under markets as investors fret over the impacts of the spreading coronavirus. SOME CZECH BANKS WILL OFFER DEBT PAYMENT DEFERRAL: MONETA SAYS NOT PLANNING DEBT SERVICING BREAKS AT THE MOMENT: INDUSTRY: Czech working day adjusted industrial output fell by 1.4% year-on-year in January, statistics office data showed on Thursday. KRETINSKY RAISES STAKE IN GERMAN MEDIA GROUP: ProSiebenSat.1 Media said Thursday a group of Czech and Slovak investors had almost doubled their stake in the company. Czech Media Investment (CMI), a vehicle for a group led by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, increased its stake to 10.01% from 5.51%, a filing showed. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ BRNO HOSPITAL UNDER CYBER ATTACK: The 2,000-bed University Hospital in Brno has been under a cyber attack. The hospital is among those testing for coronavirus. The hospital is relocating acute patients. (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)