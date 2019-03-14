Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14

Auto & Truck Manufacturers
    PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: The statistics office will release January retail
sales data. (0800 GMT)
sales data. (0800 GMT)
    
    HUAWEI: The Czech Republic's largest telecommunications
network operator CETIN said risks related to technology of
China's Huawei Technologies were manageable and it had options
to lower that risk, the daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on
Thursday.
                
    
    BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected a second
referendum on leaving the European Union in a telephone call on
Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.
    "I told her the best solution would be for Great Britain to
stay in the European Union. Therefore I am convinced it is worth
calling a new referendum," Babis said on Twitter, saying he had
discussed Brexit with May at the weekend. "She rejected this,
but according to me it is still not ruled out."
                
    
    INNOGY: Innogy          expects a book gain of nearly 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the sale of its stake in a gas
network to parent RWE RWEG.DE, its finance chief told analysts
on Wednesday.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir,
ratified on Wednesday as its next central bank governor, said
forecasts showing a broad-based economic slowdown were no reason
to panic despite trade-related risks.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint hit 10-month highs on Wednesday amid
expectations that Hungary's central bank will start to tighten
liquidity in markets late this month to fight inflation.
                  
    
    EUROPE POWER: The German spot electricity contract for
next-day delivery posted strong gains in wholesale trade on
Wednesday, lifted by a forecast of a drop in power generation
from wind turbines, while demand was expected to remain stable.
    In Eastern Europe, the Czech Wednesday baseload          ,
mirrored the German spot, adding 19.6 percent to 33.5 euros/MWh.
The year-ahead power contract            fell 0.8 percent to
49.35 euros/MWh.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.65      25.659   0.04       0.18
 vs Dollar                 22.642     22.649   0.03      -1.01
 Czech Equities         1,061.63   1,061.63    0.12       7.61
 U.S. Equities         25,702.89  25,554.66    0.58      10.18
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto's Chairman Bernhard Maier told
Automotive News Europe that the countries in the running for a
new auto plant have been reduced to four.
