Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14

DATA: The statistics office will release January retail sales data. (0800 GMT) HUAWEI: The Czech Republic's largest telecommunications network operator CETIN said risks related to technology of China's Huawei Technologies were manageable and it had options to lower that risk, the daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Thursday. BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected a second referendum on leaving the European Union in a telephone call on Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. "I told her the best solution would be for Great Britain to stay in the European Union. Therefore I am convinced it is worth calling a new referendum," Babis said on Twitter, saying he had discussed Brexit with May at the weekend. "She rejected this, but according to me it is still not ruled out." INNOGY: Innogy expects a book gain of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the sale of its stake in a gas network to parent RWE RWEG.DE, its finance chief told analysts on Wednesday. SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, ratified on Wednesday as its next central bank governor, said forecasts showing a broad-based economic slowdown were no reason to panic despite trade-related risks. CEE MARKETS: The forint hit 10-month highs on Wednesday amid expectations that Hungary's central bank will start to tighten liquidity in markets late this month to fight inflation. EUROPE POWER: The German spot electricity contract for next-day delivery posted strong gains in wholesale trade on Wednesday, lifted by a forecast of a drop in power generation from wind turbines, while demand was expected to remain stable. In Eastern Europe, the Czech Wednesday baseload , mirrored the German spot, adding 19.6 percent to 33.5 euros/MWh. The year-ahead power contract fell 0.8 percent to 49.35 euros/MWh. SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto's Chairman Bernhard Maier told Automotive News Europe that the countries in the running for a new auto plant have been reduced to four.