March 16, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
======================== EVENTS ================================
    PRAGUE - The Czech Statistics Office releases monthly
producer price data(0900 GMT).
========================= NEWS =================================
   
    SLOVAKIA: Long-serving Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
resigned on Thursday, passing his government to a deputy after
the murder of an investigative journalist provoked the country's
biggest protests since the fall of communism.
    CEFC: Two close aides of Czech President Milos Zeman
traveled to China this week to seek information about embattled
CEFC conglomerate chief Ye Jianming, Zeman's spokesman said on
Thursday.
    POLITICS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday
he would hold talks only with the Social Democratic party (CSSD)
as he seeks to form a new coalition government with support in
parliament.
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty weakened and Polish government bond
yields fell on Thursday after fresh data from Warsaw confirmed
that inflation eased more than expected in Central Europe last
month.
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    FORTUNA: Betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group          ,
in which majority owner Penta has raised its stake to 95 percent
and plans a de-listing, posted net profit of 15.4 million euros
for 2017, up 86 percent. Boosted by acquisitions, its accepted
bets almost doubled to 2 billion euros.
($1 = 20.5580 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
