Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

Real-time economic data releases.................

Previous stories on Czech data.............

**For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here

===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================

CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The number of cases has risen to 383 while the country has seen its first three recoveries. The government yesterday recommended people over 70 stay home.

LOCKDOWN: The Czech Republic sealed off several towns on Monday to combat the new coronavirus outbreak and banned people from moving around except for work, shopping and some other limited activities until March 24.

CEZ: Utility CEZ meets 2019 adjusted profit outlook, sees 2020 rise

CENBANK: The Czech central bank delivered a surprise 50 basis point rate cut on Monday and said it was ready to take further steps to soften the blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech central bank on Monday cut its main interest rate and the National Bank of Hungary announced a series of steps to help the economy deal with the effects of the coronavirus, as regional currencies fell to new record lows and stock indexes plunged. The Czech crown sank 3% to the 27 per euro level, wiping out all its gains since the central bank released it from an intervention regime keeping it weak in April 2017.

CARS: Unions at the Czech car factories of Volkswagen's Skoda Auto and Hyundai Motor Co. have called for a 14-day quarantine for employees, which would halt production for that time, news agency CTK reported on Monday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus of 18.5 billion crowns ($776.66 million) in January, lower than expected, central bank data showed on Monday.

===================PRESS DIGEST============================

SKODA: The news website Aktualne.cz reported it was only a matter of time and under what the conditions that VW's Skoda would follow others in Europe and suspend production due to coronavirus. here~18093852677911eab1110cc47ab5f122/

TAX: The Finance Ministry shifted the deadline for tax filings to July 1, from April 1. here

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)