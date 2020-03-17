Credit RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

    PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary
meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of cases has risen to 383 while the country has seen
its first three recoveries. The government yesterday recommended
people over 70 stay home.
    
    LOCKDOWN: The Czech Republic sealed off several towns on
Monday to combat the new coronavirus outbreak and banned people
from moving around except for work, shopping and some other
limited activities until March 24.
                
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ           meets 2019 adjusted profit
outlook, sees 2020 rise
                
    
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank delivered a surprise 50
basis point rate cut on Monday and said it was ready to take
further steps to soften the blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech central bank on Monday cut its main
interest rate and the National Bank of Hungary announced a
series of steps to help the economy deal with the effects of the
coronavirus, as regional currencies fell to new record lows and
stock indexes plunged.
    The Czech crown sank 3% to the 27 per euro level, wiping out
all its gains since the central bank released it from an
intervention regime keeping it weak in April 2017.
                
    
    CARS: Unions at the Czech car factories of Volkswagen's
            Skoda Auto and Hyundai Motor Co.             have
called for a 14-day quarantine for employees, which would halt
production for that time, news agency CTK reported on Monday.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus
of 18.5 billion crowns ($776.66 million) in January, lower than
expected, central bank data showed on Monday.
                

    SKODA: The news website Aktualne.cz reported it was only a
matter of time and under what the conditions that VW's Skoda
would follow others in Europe and suspend production due to
coronavirus.
    TAX: The Finance Ministry shifted the deadline for tax
filings to July 1, from April 1.
