Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CASES: The number of cases has risen to 434 as of Tuesday night while the country has seen its first three recoveries. No deaths have been reported. here BUSINESS CALLS FOR QUICK STIMULUS: The Czech government needs plans to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak and the business sector needs around 40 billion crowns ($1.63 billion) over the next three months, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday. PLANT CLOSURES: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto and PSA-Toyota's joint venture TPCA have announced shutdowns due to the coronavirus. CENTRAL BANK: It is clear the economy will suffer a decline as a result of the coronavirus , central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said, a darker outlook than just a day earlier. MASKS: The Czech authorities seized nearly 700,000 face masks that are needed against the coronavirus outbreak from a company seeking a higher price for the shipment, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks rebounded strongly on Tuesday as the Polish central bank slashed rates for the first time in five years, while the Czech crown regained ground after taking a hammering in recent days on coronavirus fears. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ RAPID TESTS: A planeload of 150,000 rapid tests for the coronavirus from China arrive overnight. here TREATMENT: Czech authorities have approved usage of Gilead Sciences drug redemsivir for serious patients. It needs to be requested per each case. here VENTILATORS: Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the country has 3,590 lung ventilators and has ordered 150 more. here AIRLIFT FROM CHINA: The government will use Smartwings airline planes to bring medical supplies such as respirators and surgical masks from China. Seven flights are planned as soon as permissions are received, possibly on Wednesday morning. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)