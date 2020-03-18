Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 18

    PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters)
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary
meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. 
    
    CASES: The number of cases has risen to 434 as of Tuesday
night while the country has seen its first three recoveries. No
deaths have been reported.
    BUSINESS CALLS FOR QUICK STIMULUS: The Czech government
needs plans to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus
outbreak and the business sector needs around 40 billion crowns 
($1.63 billion) over the next three months, the head of the
Czech Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.
               
      
    PLANT CLOSURES: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto and PSA-Toyota's
joint venture TPCA have announced shutdowns due to the
coronavirus.
                           
    
    CENTRAL BANK: It is clear the economy will suffer a decline
as a result of the coronavirus , central bank Governor Jiri
Rusnok said, a darker outlook than just a day earlier.
               
    
     MASKS: The Czech authorities seized nearly 700,000 face
masks that are needed against the coronavirus outbreak from a
company seeking a higher price for the shipment, Interior
Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks rebounded strongly on Tuesday as
the Polish central bank slashed rates for the first time in five
years, while the Czech crown           regained ground after
taking a hammering in recent days on coronavirus fears.
               
    
    RAPID TESTS: A planeload of 150,000 rapid tests for the 
coronavirus from China arrive overnight.
    TREATMENT: Czech authorities have approved usage of Gilead
Sciences          drug redemsivir for serious patients. It needs
to be requested per each case.
    VENTILATORS: Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the country
has 3,590 lung ventilators and has ordered 150 more.
    AIRLIFT FROM CHINA: The government will use Smartwings
airline planes to bring medical supplies such as respirators and
surgical masks from China. Seven flights are planned as soon as
permissions are received, possibly on Wednesday morning.  
($1 = 24.5520 Czech crowns)

