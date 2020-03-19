Credit RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

    PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary
meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. 
    
    CASES: The number of cases has risen to 522 as of Wednesday
night. The country has reported three recoveries and no deaths.
    CENTRAL BANK'S MICHL: The Czech central bank should send
perhaps half of its 2019 profit, or about 30 billion crowns
($1.18 billion), to the state budget or use the funds to
purchase unspecified goods for the country, the bank's board
member Ales Michl said in an interview for news website
www.idnes.cz to be published on Thursday.
                
    
    HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech Plant To Suspend Production From
Monday For Two Weeks -CTK
                
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown, with coronavirus fears hammering
markets, fell more than 2% for a second time this week on
Wednesday, touching its lowest level against the euro since
January 2015 and taking losses for March to more than 8%.
                
    
    GOVERNMENT PLANS: The Czech government is preparing to offer
100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) of aid for businesses and 900
billion more in loan guarantees to help the economy withstand
the impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said
on Wednesday.
                
    
    MASKS: The former first lady and wife of the late Vaclav
Havel uses old theatre drapes. Boy Scouts work with donated
material, while others cut up old T-shirts as Czechs create
home-made masks to fight the coronavirus.
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry will rework 2020 budget
plans within days to include a higher deficit in response to
losses brought by the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance
Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a fresh low against
the euro on Wednesday and equities in Warsaw gave up early gains
even as central banks and governments in the region announced
steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus.    
                
    
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    JOBS: Car textile maker Borgers CS, which employs 2,000,
will let go 400 agency workers on Friday while hundreds of
others will gradually be sent home with 60% of their pay. 
    RESTAURANTS: Restaurants' revenue has dropped about 90%
since an opening ban came into effect this week, according to
food services association Prozams.
