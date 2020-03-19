Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS: The government will hold another extraordinary meeting to assess measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CASES: The number of cases has risen to 522 as of Wednesday night. The country has reported three recoveries and no deaths. here CENTRAL BANK'S MICHL: The Czech central bank should send perhaps half of its 2019 profit, or about 30 billion crowns ($1.18 billion), to the state budget or use the funds to purchase unspecified goods for the country, the bank's board member Ales Michl said in an interview for news website www.idnes.cz to be published on Thursday. HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech Plant To Suspend Production From Monday For Two Weeks -CTK CROWN: The Czech crown, with coronavirus fears hammering markets, fell more than 2% for a second time this week on Wednesday, touching its lowest level against the euro since January 2015 and taking losses for March to more than 8%. GOVERNMENT PLANS: The Czech government is preparing to offer 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) of aid for businesses and 900 billion more in loan guarantees to help the economy withstand the impact of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. MASKS: The former first lady and wife of the late Vaclav Havel uses old theatre drapes. Boy Scouts work with donated material, while others cut up old T-shirts as Czechs create home-made masks to fight the coronavirus. BUDGET: The Czech Finance Ministry will rework 2020 budget plans within days to include a higher deficit in response to losses brought by the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a fresh low against the euro on Wednesday and equities in Warsaw gave up early gains even as central banks and governments in the region announced steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus. =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ JOBS: Car textile maker Borgers CS, which employs 2,000, will let go 400 agency workers on Friday while hundreds of others will gradually be sent home with 60% of their pay. here RESTAURANTS: Restaurants' revenue has dropped about 90% since an opening ban came into effect this week, according to food services association Prozams. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5520 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)