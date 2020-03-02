Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 2

PRAGUE, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA-PMI: Latest data on the purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be released at 9:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, with all the patients having travelled from northern Italy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday. BOND HOLDINGS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds edged up to 41.59% in January from 40.55% in December, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday. ERSTE: Austrian lender Erste Group on Friday said it would propose a 7% dividend increase for 2019 after reporting a flat fourth-quarter operating result affected by one-offs. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks plunged on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global recession. EUROPE POWER: German power delivery prices for Monday rose in the European wholesale market on Friday on forecasts for lower demand while forwards dropped along with losses in related energy markets. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA AUTO: Unions at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto are not happy with management's offer for a wage rise and they also don't want to accept the new deal to be valid for four years. A deal should be completed by the end of March. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)