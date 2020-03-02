Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 2

    PRAGUE, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    DATA-PMI: Latest data on the purchasing managers' index
(PMI) will be released at 9:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic has confirmed its first
three cases of coronavirus, with all the patients having
travelled from northern Italy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said
on Sunday.
                
    
    BOND HOLDINGS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech
state domestic bonds edged up to 41.59% in January from 40.55%
in December, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.
                
    
    ERSTE: Austrian lender Erste Group           on Friday said
it would propose a 7% dividend increase for 2019 after reporting
a flat fourth-quarter operating result affected by one-offs.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks plunged
on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets
as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global
recession.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: German power delivery prices for Monday rose
in the European wholesale market on Friday on forecasts for
lower demand while forwards dropped along with losses in related
energy markets.
                
    SKODA AUTO: Unions at Volkswagen's             Skoda Auto
are not happy with management's offer for a wage rise and they
also don't want to accept the new deal to be valid for four
years. 
    A deal should be completed by the end of March.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
           
 Reporting by Prague Newsroom
