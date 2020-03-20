Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS: The central crisis committee will hold meeting on measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CASES: The number of cases has risen to 694 as of Thursday night. The country has reported three recoveries and no deaths. here The Czech government will compensate companies affected by measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus for their costs of paying wages, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. The Czech central bank's board decided on Thursday to use last year's 57.9 billion crown ($2.27 billion) profit it booked mainly on reserves management to cover part of its past losses, the bank said. A coronavirus crisis lasting three months would cause a 5-8% drop in Czech economic output and lead to 400,000-450,000 job losses, Josef Stredula, chief of the country's main union group CMKOS, said on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Romania's central bank jumped in to halt the leu's fall to new lows on Thursday, dealers said, and Hungary's forint also sank to a record low as a sell-off amid global coronavirus worries continued to hit central Europe hard. Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)