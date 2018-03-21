FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
========================= NEWS =================================
   
    MLADA BOLESLAV - Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen
group, will present its full-year 2017 results. (0900 GMT)
    Related news:                      
========================= NEWS =================================
       
    PPF: Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor          has agreed to
sell its businesses in central and eastern Europe to privately
held Czech investment group PPF for 2.8 billion euros ($3.44
billion), it said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related news: [RTRS-LEN-CEEU-PHON
 ** For more details:             
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's prime minister-designate Peter
Pellegrini was forced to rework his cabinet list on Tuesday
after the president called for more government changes to calm a
crisis brought on by the murder of a journalist.    
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
    CEZ CEO: Czech power producer CEZ           would like a
decision by mid 2018 on the firm's potential transformation that
may include spinning off renewable energy and regulated assets,
Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    CEZ RESULTS: CEZ posted a better-than-expected 5 percent
rise in 2017 adjusted net profit on Tuesday, boosted by one-off
sales effects, although it forecast a drop of at least a third
in 2018.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    SKODA: Volkswagen             is looking at ways to boost
production at Skoda, including building a new factory outside
the brand's Czech home, to help it keep up with booming demand,
company sources said.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly weakened on
Tuesday before a two-day meeting at which the Federal Reserve is
expected to raise U.S. interest rates, making assets in emerging
markets relatively less attractive.
    Story:              Related news:                    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    SKI: Investor Tomas Nemec acquired a majority stake in
Austrian ski brand Kastle. Nemec had last year acquired Czech
group Sporten.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
      
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)         
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
