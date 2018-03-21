Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS ================================= MLADA BOLESLAV - Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, will present its full-year 2017 results. (0900 GMT) Related news: ========================= NEWS ================================= PPF: Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has agreed to sell its businesses in central and eastern Europe to privately held Czech investment group PPF for 2.8 billion euros ($3.44 billion), it said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: [RTRS-LEN-CEEU-PHON ** For more details: SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's prime minister-designate Peter Pellegrini was forced to rework his cabinet list on Tuesday after the president called for more government changes to calm a crisis brought on by the murder of a journalist. Story: Related news: CEZ CEO: Czech power producer CEZ would like a decision by mid 2018 on the firm's potential transformation that may include spinning off renewable energy and regulated assets, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEZ RESULTS: CEZ posted a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in 2017 adjusted net profit on Tuesday, boosted by one-off sales effects, although it forecast a drop of at least a third in 2018. Story: Related news: SKODA: Volkswagen is looking at ways to boost production at Skoda, including building a new factory outside the brand's Czech home, to help it keep up with booming demand, company sources said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly weakened on Tuesday before a two-day meeting at which the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates, making assets in emerging markets relatively less attractive. Story: Related news: ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== SKI: Investor Tomas Nemec acquired a majority stake in Austrian ski brand Kastle. Nemec had last year acquired Czech group Sporten. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)