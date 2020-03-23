Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 23

PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS LATEST: CASES: The number of cases has risen to 1,120 as of Sunday night. The country has reported one death and six recoveries. here GOVERNMENT MEETS: The cabinet meets to discuss response to the coronavirus. Ministers have signalled they may further restrict or ban cross-border work commute in another tightening of border closures. The government is also expected to extend shop and restaurant closures limitations on free movement into April. The government will also discuss raising the budget deficit five-fold to 200 billion crowns and adopting further measures to help business keep employees. Meeting starts at 12 p.m. (1100 GMT). FIRST DEATH: A 95-Year-old Czech man infected with the new coronavirus died on Sunday, the country's first victim of the pandemic, the chief of the Czech crisis committee said. TOUGH MEASURES AT LEAST UNTIL MID-APRIL: The Czech Republic's tough measures to slow the spread of coronavirus may be relaxed somewhat in three weeks, but the country's borders are likely to stay shut to most travel for months, the head of the country's crisis committee said on Sunday. Roman Prymula said on Prima television the pace of spread of infections was slowing and he was hoping the total number of cases would not exceed 10,000. AUTO SECTOR HIT: A quarter of the Czech auto sector will be shut by Monday while another 60% will have markedly cut production, the industry's lobby group said on Sunday, calling for fast-track measures to keep afloat a sector directly employing 170,000 people. BUSINESS CALLS FOR AID: Czech companies need further government measures to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which poses a bigger threat to the national economy than the 2008-09 financial crisis, the head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce said on Friday. BUDGET GAP FIVE TIMES BIGGER: The Czech central state budget deficit could swell to as much as 200 billion crowns ($7.82 billion) this year, five times larger than originally planned as the government fights the coronavirus outbreak's impact, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech Television on Friday. SKODA RESULTS: Skoda Auto due to report 2019 earnings at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT). CEE MARKETS: Central European stock indexes rebounded and currencies firmed on Friday as regional governments and central banks announced measures to keep economies afloat during border closures and major disruptions in business activity. ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== SCHOOLS TO STAY CLOSED: Schools will be closed at least until the end of May, and borders may be shut for tourist travel for many months, or even a year or two depending on circumstances, said crisis committee chief Roman Prymula. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)