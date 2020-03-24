Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24

    PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    CORONAVIRUS LATEST:
    
    CASES: The number of cases has risen to 1,236 as of Monday
night. The country has reported one death and seven recoveries.
    GOVERNMENT MEETS: The cabinet meets to discuss bill allowing
the Czech National Bank to buy state bonds from banks. Presser
scheduled at 10:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT)
    PARLIAMENT SESSION: Lawmakers convene at a special session
where they are expected to approve part bills allowing the
government to waive some payments for companies to help them
weather the coronavirus outbreak.
    
    GOVERNMENT MEASURES: The Czech government on Monday approved
a five-fold rise in this year's budget deficit, putting it on
course for a record, as it offers help to businesses hit hard by
the coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell and most
currencies eased as a steep jump in new coronavirus cases in the
United States and a further drop in oil prices unnerved
investors around the world.
                
    
    ENERGY: CEZ's nuclear power plants staff stay at their posts
even over night to prevent catching the coronavirus and ensure
that electricity production is not disrupted, CEZ chief
executive Daniel Benes said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
