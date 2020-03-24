Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 24

PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS LATEST: CASES: The number of cases has risen to 1,236 as of Monday night. The country has reported one death and seven recoveries. here GOVERNMENT MEETS: The cabinet meets to discuss bill allowing the Czech National Bank to buy state bonds from banks. Presser scheduled at 10:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) For a story on the bill please click on PARLIAMENT SESSION: Lawmakers convene at a special session where they are expected to approve part bills allowing the government to waive some payments for companies to help them weather the coronavirus outbreak. GOVERNMENT MEASURES: The Czech government on Monday approved a five-fold rise in this year's budget deficit, putting it on course for a record, as it offers help to businesses hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell and most currencies eased as a steep jump in new coronavirus cases in the United States and a further drop in oil prices unnerved investors around the world. ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== ENERGY: CEZ's nuclear power plants staff stay at their posts even over night to prevent catching the coronavirus and ensure that electricity production is not disrupted, CEZ chief executive Daniel Benes said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)