Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25

PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS LATEST: CASES: The number of cases has risen to 1,497 as of Tuesday night. The country has reported three deceased in connection with the virus and 10 recoveries. here UPPER CHAMBER SESSION: The Senate convenes at 2:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) to debate laws supporting government's package of measures aimed to help companies cope with restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus outbreak. MEASURES: The Czech parliament's lower chamber approved a package of emergency government measures on Tuesday that included temporary tax relief for self-employed workers as the government seeks to ease the economic strain from the new coronavirus outbreak. BONDS: The Czech government tried and failed to fast-track a bill through parliament on Tuesday that would widen the central bank's authority to act in debt markets with the aim of untying the bank's hands to buy bonds in case of market turmoil. CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint weakened in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank launched measures to boost liquidity and left rates on hold, as the country's economy is pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak. ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== TESTING: Czech company Elisabeth Pharmacon says it can supply all testing sites in the country with tests for the coronavirus with its testing set. here CAR SALES PLUNGE: Car sales fell to dozens a day from a 1,000 which was the usual level before the coronavirus outbreak. The fall includes companies, whose purchases make up around 70% of the sales. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)