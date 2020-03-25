Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 25

    PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters)
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    CORONAVIRUS LATEST:
    
    CASES: The number of cases has risen to 1,497 as of Tuesday
night. The country has reported three deceased in connection
with the virus and 10 recoveries.
    UPPER CHAMBER SESSION: The Senate convenes at 2:00 p.m.
local time (1300 GMT) to debate laws supporting government's
package of measures aimed to help companies cope with
restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
          
    MEASURES: The Czech parliament's lower chamber approved a
package of emergency government measures on Tuesday that
included temporary tax relief for self-employed workers as the
government seeks to ease the economic strain from the new
coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech government tried and failed to fast-track a
bill through parliament on Tuesday that would widen the central
bank's authority to act in debt markets with the aim of untying
the bank's hands to buy bonds in case of market turmoil.
                
    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint weakened in late
trade on Tuesday after the central bank launched measures to
boost liquidity and left rates on hold, as the country's economy
is pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    TESTING: Czech company Elisabeth Pharmacon says it can
supply all testing sites in the country with tests for the
coronavirus with its testing set.
    CAR SALES PLUNGE: Car sales fell to dozens a day from a
1,000 which was the usual level before the coronavirus outbreak.
The fall includes companies, whose purchases make up around 70%
of the sales.
