Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters)

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================

PAUL RYAN VISITS: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan will address the lower house of Czech parliament (1200 GMT). He will also take part in a conference in the upper house, the Senate, at 1330 GMT.

GOVERNMENT TALKS: Leaders of ANO and the Social Democrats meet to discuss differences in agendas as part of their talks to form a new government (1700 GMT).

SKODA AUTO WAGES: Management and unions hold talks on wages. Unions demand a double-digit wage rise.

CZECHS EXPEL RUSSIANS: The Czech Republic will expel three Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday, after the European Union backed Britain in blaming Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

PRESIDENT WANTS PROBE: President Milos Zeman has ordered the country's counter-intelligence service to see if the type of nerve agent used in an attack in Britain could have been made in the Czech Republic. Zeman's request followed strong government rebuttals of Russian allegations that the nerve agent could have come from the Czech Republic, among other countries. Zeman has often taken pro-Russian views.

NUCLEAR PROJECT: The Czech government should first decide on an investment model for building a nuclear power plant and only then take decisions on any possible split of majority state-owned utility CEZ , Industry Minister Tomas Huner said on Monday.

PHILIP MORRIS: Proposes CZK 1,080 dividend.

CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks recovered on Monday as risk aversion eased after fears of a trade war gripped global markets last week.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018

vs Euro 25.457 25.445 -0.05 0.27
vs Dollar 20.438 20.517 0.39 3.95
Czech Equities 1,110.4 1,110.4 0.24 2.99
U.S. Equities 24,202.6 23,533.2 2.84 -2.09

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

SICK PAY: The Social Democrats demand a change in sick pay so that people receive in the first three days of illness, which so far are not being paid. ANO, a potential coalition partner, has been opposing this but said may agree to a reduced 30 percent payment in the first three days. Currently employees receive 60 percent of pay from the fourth day of illness. Hospodarske noviny, page 3

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS ON GOVERNMENT: The part will propose Andrej Babis not to be prime minister in a new government the two parties are trying to form. Babis has rejected this demand. The premiership of Babis, facing investigation of alleged subsidy fraud, which he denies, has been the main obstacle to forming a cabinet since election in October last year. Pravo, page 1

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)