March 27, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    PAUL RYAN VISITS: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan will address the lower house of Czech parliament (1200
GMT). He will also take part in a conference in the upper house,
the Senate, at 1330 GMT.
    
    GOVERNMENT TALKS: Leaders of ANO and the Social Democrats
meet to discuss differences in agendas as part of their talks to
form a new government (1700 GMT).
            
    SKODA AUTO             WAGES: Management and unions hold
talks on wages. Unions demand a double-digit wage rise.
    
    CZECHS EXPEL RUSSIANS: The Czech Republic will expel three
Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday,
after the European Union backed Britain in blaming Moscow for
the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.
               
    
    PRESIDENT WANTS PROBE: President Milos Zeman has ordered the
country's counter-intelligence service to see if the type of
nerve agent used in an attack in Britain could have been made in
the Czech Republic.
    Zeman's request followed strong government rebuttals of
Russian allegations that the nerve agent could have come from
the Czech Republic, among other countries. Zeman has often taken
pro-Russian views.
               
    
    NUCLEAR PROJECT: The Czech government should first decide on
an investment model for building a nuclear power plant and only
then take decisions on any possible split of majority
state-owned utility CEZ          , Industry Minister Tomas Huner
said on Monday.
                     
           
    PHILIP MORRIS: Proposes CZK 1,080 dividend.
               
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks recovered on Monday as
risk aversion eased after fears of a trade war gripped global
markets last week.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.457     25.445    -0.05      0.27
 vs Dollar                20.438     20.517     0.39      3.95
 Czech Equities        1,110.4    1,110.4       0.24      2.99
 U.S. Equities        24,202.6   23,533.2       2.84     -2.09
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    SICK PAY: The Social Democrats demand a change in sick pay
so that people receive in the first three days of illness, which
so far are not being paid. ANO, a potential coalition partner,
has been opposing this but said may agree to a reduced 30
percent payment in the first three days. Currently employees
receive 60 percent of pay from the fourth day of illness.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 3

   SOCIAL DEMOCRATS ON GOVERNMENT: The part will propose Andrej
Babis not to be prime minister in a new government the two
parties are trying to form. Babis has rejected this demand. The
premiership of Babis, facing investigation of alleged subsidy
fraud, which he denies, has been the main obstacle to forming a
cabinet since election in October last year. 
    Pravo, page 1
              
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
