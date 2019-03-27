Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= CEZ COAL: Czech utility CEZ will start scaling back its coal-fired power plant capacity in mid-2020, shutting three units with a capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday. CEZ EARNINGS: Czech utility CEZ aims to lift its earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) to a range of 75 billion to 80 billion crowns ($3.50 billion) in the years 2023-2025, Chief Executive Daniel Benes told daily E15 in an interview. CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold fire this week as its policymakers weigh cuts in Europe's economic growth outlook, uncertainty over Brexit and international trade disputes against domestic inflationary pressures. KOFOLA: Aetos sells 175,000 shares of Kofola to Czech investor FOOD: The Czech government will stop testing of all beef imported from Poland as of Wednesday, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: The forint eased close to a percent versus the euro after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) said the move to tighten monetary conditions in its meeting on Tuesday was a one-off, and will be followed by new steps only if inflation trends justify it. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.765 25.738 -0.1 -0.26 vs Dollar 22.905 22.842 -0.28 -2.19 Czech Equities 1,074.35 1,074.35 -0.18 8.9 U.S. Equities 25,657.73 25,516.83 0.55 9.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== TELECOMS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wrote on Twitter it would make sense for meetings with mobile phone operators after he received a document that did not show the real prices of data that he had requested. Babis has pressed for lower data prices in the country, which are among the highest in Europe. Pravo, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)