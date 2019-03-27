Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

    CEZ COAL: Czech utility CEZ           will start scaling
back its coal-fired power plant capacity in mid-2020, shutting
three units with a capacity of more than 1 gigawatt, its chief
executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEZ EARNINGS: Czech utility CEZ           aims to lift its
earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to a range of 75 billion to 80 billion crowns ($3.50
billion) in the years 2023-2025, Chief Executive Daniel Benes
told daily E15 in an interview.
                
    
    CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to
hold fire this week as its policymakers weigh cuts in Europe's
economic growth outlook, uncertainty over Brexit and
international trade disputes against domestic inflationary
pressures.
                
    
    KOFOLA: Aetos sells 175,000 shares of Kofola to Czech
investor 
                
    
    FOOD: The Czech government will stop testing of all beef
imported from Poland as of Wednesday, the Agriculture Ministry
said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint eased close to a percent versus the
euro after the Hungarian central bank (NBH) said the move to
tighten monetary conditions in its meeting on Tuesday was a
one-off, and will be followed by new steps only if inflation
trends justify it.
               

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.765     25.738   -0.1      -0.26
 vs Dollar                 22.905     22.842   -0.28     -2.19
 Czech Equities         1,074.35   1,074.35    -0.18      8.9
 U.S. Equities         25,657.73  25,516.83     0.55      9.99
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    TELECOMS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis wrote on Twitter
it would make sense for meetings with mobile phone operators
after he received a document that did not show the real prices
of data that he had requested.
    Babis has pressed for lower data prices in the country,
which are among the highest in Europe.
    Pravo, page 7
    
