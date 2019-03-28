Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28

    PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    RATES: The Czech National Bank decides on interest rates,
market expects the main two-week repo rate to stay at 1.75
percent. Decision at 1:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), Governor
Jiri Rusnok's press conference at 2:15 p.m. (1315 GMT) 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint extended its losses, hitting a
two-month low against the euro on Wednesday after the Hungarian
central bank (NBH) dropped its guidance for gradual monetary
tightening.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices rose on Wednesday
as wind power supply in Germany fell, but the positive price
impact was partly offset by rising temperatures which curbed
demand.
                

 
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.777     25.76    -0.07     -0.31
 vs Dollar                 22.902     22.919    0.07     -2.17
 Czech Equities         1,076.96   1,076.96     0.24      9.16
 U.S. Equities         25,625.59  25,657.73    -0.13      9.85
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CIGARETTES: The ruling coalition could raise the excise tax
on tobacco by 7-8 crowns per pack as of 2020. Currently, the
average price per pack is around 90 crowns.
    E15, page 2
    
    BANKS: Czech banks and savings institutions raised their
overall profit to 82.1 billion crowns ($3.59 billion) in 2018,
according t data from the Czech National Bank.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 11     
    
($1 = 22.8830 Czech crowns)

