March 3, 2020 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 3

    PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DATA: The statistics office to release updated GDP data.
(0800 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic will stop flights with South
Korea and cities in northern Italy and bar spectators from an
international biathlon event this week due to coronavirus
concerns, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.
    Some universities kept students away while bus line operator
RegioJet also planned to suspend its Prague-Venice-Rome and
Prague-Milan international routes at the end of the week.
                
    
    Photon Energy NV Says Unit Completes And Grid-Connects Eight
Photovoltaic Power Plants In Hungary 
                
    
    INVESTOR KRETINSKY: Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky has
tightened his ties with French retailer Casino           by
refinancing derivatives deals struck by its indebted parent
Rallye          .
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 27.4 billion
crown ($1.19 billion) deficit at the end of February, wider than
a year ago as spending rises, Finance Ministry data showed on
Monday.
                
    
    PMI: Sentiment among Czech manufacturers hit a nine-month
high in February due to stronger output and new orders, but
overall activity continued to contract, a business survey showed
on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets rebounded on Monday as
hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with
the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across
emerging markets.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Monday boosted by an expected rise in
electricity demand due to cold weather, while forward contracts
posted gains on the back of higher carbon emissions permits and
coal prices.
                
    
===================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of coronavirus cases in the
Czech Republic has risen to five.
    here
    
    CEZ: A small shareholders group of utility CEZ           has
filed a suit over contracts related to its Pocerady plant signed
in 2013, saying they were illegal. CEZ denied the claims.   
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
