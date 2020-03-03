Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 3

PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: The statistics office to release updated GDP data. (0800 GMT) CORONAVIRUS: The Czech Republic will stop flights with South Korea and cities in northern Italy and bar spectators from an international biathlon event this week due to coronavirus concerns, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday. Some universities kept students away while bus line operator RegioJet also planned to suspend its Prague-Venice-Rome and Prague-Milan international routes at the end of the week. Photon Energy NV Says Unit Completes And Grid-Connects Eight Photovoltaic Power Plants In Hungary INVESTOR KRETINSKY: Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky has tightened his ties with French retailer Casino by refinancing derivatives deals struck by its indebted parent Rallye . BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 27.4 billion crown ($1.19 billion) deficit at the end of February, wider than a year ago as spending rises, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. PMI: Sentiment among Czech manufacturers hit a nine-month high in February due to stronger output and new orders, but overall activity continued to contract, a business survey showed on Monday. CEE MARKETS: Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Monday boosted by an expected rise in electricity demand due to cold weather, while forward contracts posted gains on the back of higher carbon emissions permits and coal prices. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic has risen to five. here CEZ: A small shareholders group of utility CEZ has filed a suit over contracts related to its Pocerady plant signed in 2013, saying they were illegal. CEZ denied the claims. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)