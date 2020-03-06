Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 6

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== WAGES: The statistics office to release Q4 wage data. (0800 GMT) BANKS: The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) for banks' capital reserves at 2.00%, the central bank said on Thursday. RATINGS: Fitch Affirms PPF Telecom Group at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable TEMELIN: CEZ plans two outages in March and June at its Temelin nuclear power plant CEE CENBANKS: Hungary's central bank, which has been under pressure to tighten monetary policy, is off the hook for now as policymakers around the world signal loosening measures to counter the impact of the spreading coronavirus on growth. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were stable, while stock indexes looked for direction on Thursday as investors were trying to gauge the economic effects of the coronavirus and the tools deployed by major central banks to soften the blow. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery slumped on Thursday, pressured by forecasts showing a doubling in German wind power generation and a fall in consumption. ===================PRESS DIGEST============================ CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic has 12 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday morning: here SKODA AUTO: Unions at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, said they would be willing to accept a two-year collective agreement. Past agreements were for one year but the company is seeking a four-year deal. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)