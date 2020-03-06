Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 6

    PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    WAGES: The statistics office to release Q4 wage data. (0800
GMT)
    
    BANKS: The Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its
counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) for banks' capital
reserves at 2.00%, the central bank said on Thursday.
                
    
    RATINGS: Fitch Affirms PPF Telecom Group at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
                
    
    TEMELIN: CEZ           plans two outages in March and June
at its Temelin nuclear power plant
                
    
    CEE CENBANKS: Hungary's central bank, which has been under
pressure to tighten monetary policy, is off the hook for now as
policymakers around the world signal loosening measures to
counter the impact of the spreading coronavirus on growth.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were stable, while
stock indexes looked for direction on Thursday as investors were
trying to gauge the economic effects of the coronavirus and the
tools deployed by major central banks to soften the blow. 
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery slumped on Thursday, pressured by forecasts showing a
doubling in German wind power generation and a fall in
consumption.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic has 12 confirmed cases
of the new coronavirus as of Friday morning:     
    here
    
    SKODA AUTO: Unions at carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the
Volkswagen group, said they would be willing to accept a
two-year collective agreement. Past agreements were for one year
but the company is seeking a four-year deal.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
