May 13, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 13

    PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: Statistics office to release April inflation data(0700
GMT).
    
    PROTEST: A third week of protests against new Justice
Minister Marie Benesova is planned for Monday evening.
            
    
    OIL: Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta said on Saturday it had resumed
oil transfers to European clients via the Druzhba pipeline,
lifting a suspension put in place due to quality concerns over
Russian oil.
                
    
    UNIPETROL: The Czech government may consider releasing more
oil from its reserves for Unipetrol refineries hit by lost
shipments from Russia, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek was
quoted as saying on Friday by the CTK news agency.
                
    
    CENBANK MINUTES: The Czech National Bank's next interest
rate move could go in either direction, a majority of board
members agreed at their May 2 policy meeting, according to
minutes of the meeting released on Friday.
                
    
    CEZ POLL: Czech electricity producer CEZ           is likely
to report on Tuesday an 18 percent rise in first-quarter
attributable net profit, posting its best quarterly result in
two years due to higher output and power prices, a Reuters poll
of 10 analysts showed.
                
    
    O2: O2 Czech Republic CFO sees lower capex in 2019,
excluding 5G auction
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies firmed
on Friday, helped by strong German export data and hopes in
global markets for a trade deal between the United States and
China.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices for Monday were
down in Friday wholesale trading on forecasts for lower
consumption and more wind and solar power supply in Germany.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.737     25.716   -0.08     -0.16
 vs Dollar                 22.912     22.889   -0.1      -2.22
 Czech Equities         1,049.64   1,049.64    -0.17      6.39
 U.S. Equities         25,942.37  25,828.36     0.44     11.21
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    TOURISM: The number of foreigners staying at Czech hotels
fell by 0.2% in the first quarter, the first time in five years,
statistics office data showed.
    Pravo, page 14
    
    POLLS: Ruling party ANO lost 3 percentage points in the
latest opinion poll by Kantar CZ, which an analyst at the agency
attributed to a decline in Prime Minister Andrej Babis's
approval rating. 
    If a parliamentary election were held today, according to
the poll, ANO would win 30 percent, followed by the Pirates with
16 percent and opposition conservatives ODS with 13.5 percent.
    Pravo, page 2
            
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
        
