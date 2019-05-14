Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 14

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= PROTEST: Thousands protested in the Czech capital Prague for a third week running on Monday against a new justice minister who they fear could meddle in a criminal case against the prime minister. OIL: The Czech government has agreed to release a second delivery of oil from its state reserves to refiner Unipetrol, part of Poland's PKN Orlen group, a government source said on Monday, this time of 150,000 tonnes. IMF: The International Monetary Fund will release policy recommendations for the country at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT). ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.755 25.761 0.02 -0.23 vs Dollar 22.919 22.958 0.17 -2.25 Czech Equities 1,043.87 1,043.87 -0.55 5.81 U.S. Equities 25,324.99 25,942.37 -2.38 8.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)