Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 14

    PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    PROTEST: Thousands protested in the Czech capital Prague for
a third week running on Monday against a new justice minister
who they fear could meddle in a criminal case against the prime
minister.            
    
    OIL: The Czech government has agreed to release a second
delivery of oil from its state reserves to refiner Unipetrol,
part of Poland's PKN Orlen          group, a government source
said on Monday, this time of 150,000 tonnes.            
    
    IMF: The International Monetary Fund will release policy
recommendations for the country at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT).
        
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.755     25.761    0.02     -0.23
 vs Dollar                 22.919     22.958    0.17     -2.25
 Czech Equities         1,043.87   1,043.87    -0.55      5.81
 U.S. Equities         25,324.99  25,942.37    -2.38      8.56
