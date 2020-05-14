Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 14

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== DATA: The Czech National Bank to release current account data. (0800 GMT) CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had overall 8,269 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning, with 47 new infections on Wednesday. So far 5,047 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 290 people have died. here Sev.En Energy acquires 17.1% stake in Corsa Coal Corp Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to PPF Telecom B.V.'s proposed notes; stable outlook CARS: Czech car plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Co and Peugeot maker PSA , has extended an outage caused by the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 25, the carmaker said on Wednesday. BORDERS: The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria could open their mutual borders as soon as June 8, allowing residents of the three countries to travel between them, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. EU TRAVEL: The European Union on Wednesday pushed to reopen internal borders and restart travel, although the prospects of reviving tourism ahead of the summer season were mixed as public fears over health and safety weigh heavily during the coronavirus pandemic. EPH: Czech energy group EPH does not rule out the option of transferring its shares in Polish coal mining company PG Silesia to the Polish government or minority shareholders amid funding problems, PG Silesia said on Wednesday. Moneta Money Bank defers loan payments worth 1.7 billion crowns to 77,000 clients INFLATION: Czech consumer prices fell by 0.2% on a monthly basis in April mainly due to a record drop in fuel prices, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.2%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. STOCK SPIRITS: Stock Spirits on Wednesday posted a 25.6% jump in first-half earnings as consumers stocked up on liquor ahead of tax hikes in its biggest markets, Poland and Czech Republic, while retail off-trade sales during the COVID-19 lockdown also helped. BONDS: The Finance Ministry sold 18.45 billion crowns worth of three bonds, with demand reaching 91.65 billion. CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank will launch 3-month repo operations on May 18, also adding mortgage-backed bonds as accepted collateral, the central bank said on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and most stock markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce negative interest rates. CEE BUSINESS SERVICES: As the COVID-19 pandemic wipes out jobs and empties offices across the world, companies in Central Europe that provide remote, lower-cost services for multinationals are emerging as winners in the new business order. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= DEFENCE SPENDING: Prime Minister Andrej Babis pledged no defence spending cuts and the army would continue modernisation. He said defence spending as a share of GDP could reach 1.46% next year, past a target of 1.4%. Pravo, page 1 LAWMAKER SALARIES: Labour Minister Jana Malacova, from the junior ruling party Social Democrats, will propose cutting lawmakers' salaries. Pravo, page 2 AIR TRAFFIC: Air traffic over the Czech Republic fell 83.5% in April. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)