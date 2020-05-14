Bonds News
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 14

    PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    DATA: The Czech National Bank to release current account
data. (0800 GMT)
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had overall 8,269
confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning,
with 47 new infections on Wednesday. So far 5,047 people have
recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 290 people have died.
    here
   
    Sev.En Energy acquires 17.1% stake in Corsa Coal Corp
       
                
    
    Moody's assigns Ba1 rating to PPF Telecom B.V.'s proposed
notes; stable outlook
                
    
    CARS: Czech car plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor
Co          and Peugeot maker PSA          , has extended an
outage caused by the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 25,
the carmaker said on Wednesday.
                
    
    BORDERS: The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria could open
their mutual borders as soon as June 8, allowing residents of
the three countries to travel between them, Czech Prime Minister
Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.
                
    
    EU TRAVEL: The European Union on Wednesday pushed to reopen
internal borders and restart travel, although the prospects of
reviving tourism ahead of the summer season were mixed as public
fears over health and safety weigh heavily during the
coronavirus pandemic.
                
        
    EPH: Czech energy group EPH does not rule out the option of
transferring its shares in Polish coal mining company PG Silesia
to the Polish government or minority shareholders amid funding
problems, PG Silesia said on Wednesday.
                
    
    Moneta Money Bank            defers loan payments worth 1.7
billion crowns to 77,000 clients
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices fell by 0.2% on a monthly
basis in April mainly due to a record drop in fuel prices,
putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.2%, statistics
office data showed on Wednesday.
                
    
    STOCK SPIRITS: Stock Spirits          on Wednesday posted a
25.6% jump in first-half earnings as consumers stocked up on
liquor ahead of tax hikes in its biggest markets, Poland and
Czech Republic, while retail off-trade sales during the COVID-19
lockdown also helped.
                
    
    BONDS: The Finance Ministry sold 18.45 billion crowns worth
of three bonds, with demand reaching 91.65 billion.
                                          
    
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank will launch 3-month
repo operations on May 18, also adding mortgage-backed bonds as
accepted collateral, the central bank said on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and most stock
markets fell on Wednesday, due to risk aversion on worries over
U.S.-China tensions and speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could introduce negative interest rates. 
                
    
    CEE BUSINESS SERVICES: As the COVID-19 pandemic wipes out
jobs and empties offices across the world, companies in Central
Europe that provide remote, lower-cost services for
multinationals are emerging as winners in the new business
order.
                
    
========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================
       
    DEFENCE SPENDING: Prime Minister Andrej Babis pledged no
defence spending cuts and the army would continue modernisation.
He said defence spending as a share of GDP could reach 1.46%
next year, past a target of 1.4%.
    Pravo, page 1  
    
    LAWMAKER SALARIES: Labour Minister Jana Malacova, from the
junior ruling party Social Democrats, will propose cutting
lawmakers' salaries.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    AIR TRAFFIC: Air traffic over the Czech Republic fell 83.5%
in April.
    here
    
 Reporting by Prague Newsroom
