Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

GDP: The Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe report first-quarter gross domestic product data.

BOURSE: The Prague Stock Exchange will launch its START platform aimed at small-cap companies.

KOFOLA PERFORMANCE: Kofola CeskoSlovensko's Q1 core profit up; aims for Polish expansion, or exit.

KOFOLA DIVIDEND: Kofola CeskoSlovensko's board backs shareholder's call for higher dividend.

INNOGY: Innogy can launch a structured sales process for its stake in a Czech gas networks unit, Chief Executive Uwe Tigges told journalists on Monday, following remarks by E.ON which said it will eventually own the asset.

CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed an unexpected deficit of 5.5 billion crowns ($258.51 million) in March, impacted by the strong outflow of dividends in the month, central bank data showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday as the dollar lost more ground against the euro, while Romanian bond yields traded close to their highest levels since 2014 after inflation hit a new 5-year high.

CEZ: Utility CEZ , majority owned by the state, did not include an analysis of the cost to the state budget in its report to the nuclear-power committee that is debating the best way to proceed with expansion at its nuclear power plants, Lidove Noviny reported. Separately, CEZ told Hospodarske Noviny that it would not put the company's potential transformation plans to a vote at this year's annual general meeting planned in the coming month. Chief Executive Daniel Benes also told HN he was not losing sleep over any risks to closing the sale of its Bulgarian assets and added he would not be against a Turkish divestment if a buyear for CEZ assets there appeared.

EU: A CVVM survey found that 44 percent of Czechs are confident about the future of a united Europe, up from 39 percent last year. The percentage of those who oppose entering the eurozone remained unchanged at 73 percent.