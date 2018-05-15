FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in an hour

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GDP: The Czech Republic and other countries in central
Europe report first-quarter gross domestic product data.
    Related news:                    
    
    BOURSE: The Prague Stock Exchange will launch its START
platform aimed at small-cap companies.
    Related news:                  
    
    KOFOLA PERFORMANCE: Kofola CeskoSlovensko's            Q1
core profit up; aims for Polish expansion, or exit.
                
    
    KOFOLA DIVIDEND: Kofola CeskoSlovensko's            board
backs shareholder's call for higher dividend.
                
    
    INNOGY: Innogy          can launch a structured sales
process for its stake in a Czech gas networks unit, Chief
Executive Uwe Tigges told journalists on Monday, following
remarks by E.ON            which said it will eventually own the
asset.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed an
unexpected deficit of 5.5 billion crowns ($258.51 million) in
March, impacted by the strong outflow of dividends in the month,
central bank data showed on Monday.
                
            
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday as
the dollar lost more ground against the euro, while Romanian
bond yields traded close to their highest levels since 2014
after inflation hit a new 5-year high.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.516     25.481    -0.14      0.04
 vs Dollar                21.404     21.259    -0.68     -0.59
 Czech Equities        1,104.33   1,104.33     -0.25      2.43
 U.S. Equities        24,899.41  24,831.17      0.27      0.73
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CEZ: Utility CEZ          , majority owned by the state, did
not include an analysis of the cost to the state budget in its
report to the nuclear-power committee that is debating the best
way to proceed with expansion at its nuclear power plants,
Lidove Noviny reported.
    Separately, CEZ told Hospodarske Noviny that it would not
put the company's potential transformation plans to a vote at
this year's annual general meeting planned in the coming month.
    Chief Executive Daniel Benes also told HN he was not losing
sleep over any risks to closing the sale of its Bulgarian assets
and added he would not be against a Turkish divestment if a
buyear for CEZ assets there appeared.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1; Hospodarske Noviny, page 3, 10
        
    EU: A CVVM survey found that 44 percent of Czechs are
confident about the future of a united Europe, up from 39
percent last year. The percentage of those who oppose entering
the eurozone remained unchanged at 73 percent.
    Pravo, page 3    
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
