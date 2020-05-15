Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== O2 RESULTS: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR on Friday posted first-quarter net profit above estimates after a 2.6% rise to begin 2020 although it said lockdowns in March due to the coronavirus outbreak dented earnings. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had overall 8,351 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Friday morning, with 82 new infections on Thursday. So far 5,241 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 293 people have died. here DIGITAL TAX: Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova may delay the introduction of a digital tax aimed at global internet giants until next year, and lower the rate to 5% from a currently proposed 7%, she said in a televised interview on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets fell for a second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak would last longer than expected. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= NUCLEAR BID: CEZ held talks with representatives of prospective suppliers for its new nuclear bloc at the Dukovany power plant in February, chief executive Daniel Benes said. Bids from Americans, Chinese, French, Koreans and Russians are to be expected, he said. Lidove Noviny, page 10 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)