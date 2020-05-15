Healthcare
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

    PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
    O2 RESULTS: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic
SPTT.PR on Friday posted first-quarter net profit above
estimates after a 2.6% rise to begin 2020 although it said
lockdowns in March due to the coronavirus outbreak dented
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had overall 8,351
confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Friday morning, with
82 new infections on Thursday. So far 5,241 people have
recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 293 people have died.
    DIGITAL TAX: Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova may
delay the introduction of a digital tax aimed at global internet
giants until next year, and lower the rate to 5% from a
currently proposed 7%, she said in a televised interview on
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets fell for a
second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as
investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit
    NUCLEAR BID: CEZ held talks with representatives of
prospective suppliers for its new nuclear bloc at the Dukovany
power plant in February, chief executive Daniel Benes said. Bids
from Americans, Chinese, French, Koreans and Russians are to be
expected, he said.
