Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

IMF: An IMF team finishes a regular mission to the Czech Republic. News conference with the Finance Ministry to present its concluding statement scheduled for 0700 GMT.

PEGAS: Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens' board proposes transferring 2017 profit to retained earnings

KOFOLA: Czech soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko is ready to quit the tough Polish market unless it can find an acquisition in the coming months to expand its portfolio, the company said on Tuesday.

BOURSE: A new Czech market for small company listings had a mixed start on Tuesday, with one firm selling all the stock it had planned, but a second only finding buyers for a third of its offering and another abandoning its listing altogether. The Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), owned by the Vienna bourse, is hoping the START market, where stock will trade in quarterly auctions, will boost activity amid a dearth of listings.

GDP: Central Europe's economies steamed ahead in the first quarter as rising wages in tightening labour markets propelled household spending, leading to faster-than-expected growth in Poland and Hungary and still strong expansion in the Czech Republic.

SKODA: VW's Skoda Auto deliveries rise 10.1 percent in April

SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska said on Tuesday he would not seek a second term in a presidential election in 2019 because of the "burden" posed by his involvement in political crisis which erupted after the murder of an investigative journalist.

CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a 22-month low against the euro on Tuesday as a rebound of the dollar and U.S. debt yields caused a renewed sell-off in Central European markets, even as first-quarter data confirmed strong economic growth in the region.

=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

MORTGAGES: Banks issued 32,212 mortgages in the first four months of 2018, down 13 percent on the year, according to Fincentrum's Hypoindex. The volume of lending fell 9.3 percent to 68.5 billion crowns ($3.17 billion). Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

GAMBLING: Czechs lost a record 39.8 billion crowns ($1.84 billion) in 2017 by gambling despite a huge reduction in the number of slot machines since 2014. The state earned 12 billion crowns from gambling taxes last year. Pravo, page 2