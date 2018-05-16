FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    IMF: An IMF team finishes a regular mission to the Czech
Republic. News conference with the Finance Ministry to present
its concluding statement scheduled for 0700 GMT.
    Related news:                    
    
    PEGAS: Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens'          
board proposes transferring 2017 profit to retained earnings
                
    
    KOFOLA: Czech soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko
           is ready to quit the tough Polish market unless it
can find an acquisition in the coming months to expand its
portfolio, the company said on Tuesday.
                
    
    BOURSE: A new Czech market for small company listings had a
mixed start on Tuesday, with one firm selling all the stock it
had planned, but a second only finding buyers for a third of its
offering and another abandoning its listing altogether.
    The Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), owned by the Vienna bourse,
is hoping the START market, where stock will trade in quarterly
auctions, will boost activity amid a dearth of listings. 
                
    
    GDP: Central Europe's economies steamed ahead in the first
quarter as rising wages in tightening labour markets propelled
household spending, leading to faster-than-expected growth in
Poland and Hungary and still strong expansion in the Czech
Republic.
                
    
    SKODA: VW's Skoda Auto deliveries rise 10.1 percent in April
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska said on Tuesday
he would not seek a second term in a presidential election in
2019 because of the "burden" posed by his involvement in
political crisis which erupted after the murder of an
investigative journalist.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a 22-month low against the euro
on Tuesday as a rebound of the dollar and U.S. debt yields
caused a renewed sell-off in Central European markets, even as
first-quarter data confirmed strong economic growth in the
region.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.555     25.551    -0.02      -0.11
 vs Dollar                21.571     21.565    -0.03      -1.38
 Czech Equities        1,106.3    1,106.3       0.18       2.61
 U.S. Equities        24,706.41  24,899.41     -0.78      -0.05
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    MORTGAGES: Banks issued 32,212 mortgages in the first four
months of 2018, down 13 percent on the year, according to
Fincentrum's Hypoindex. The volume of lending fell 9.3 percent
to 68.5 billion crowns ($3.17 billion). 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

    GAMBLING: Czechs lost a record 39.8 billion crowns  ($1.84
billion) in 2017 by gambling despite a huge reduction in the
number of slot machines since 2014. The state earned 12 billion
crowns from gambling taxes last year.
    Pravo, page 2
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 21.5940 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
