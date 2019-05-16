Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= ENERGY M&A: Two Czech energy billionaires and state-controlled CEZ have bid to buy Swiss firm Alpiq's coal- and gas-fired power plants in the Czech Republic, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday. OIL: Exports of clean Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, interrupted due to contamination, will be fully restored in late May or early June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday. ** INSIGHT-In limbo: the dirty Russian oil no one wants to pay for GDP: The Czech economy slowed less than expected in the first quarter, rising by 0.5 percent on a quarterly basis as foreign demand and household consumption buoyed growth. PFNONWOVENS: PFNonwovens Q1 EBITDA rises 6.2%, confirms FY outlook KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko Q1 EBITDA rises 12%, net loss widens CSOB PARENT GROUP: KBC Group Q1 Net Profit Up At 430 Million Euros CARS: Skoda Auto says April deliveries down 10.5% y/y CEE MARKETS: The forint fell on Wednesday to its weakest level against the euro since October after robust first-quarter economic data from Central Europe failed to ease concerns over inflation in the region and growth in Europe. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices on Wednesday were narrowly mixed, with Germany's down on more wind power supply and those in France unchanged as nuclear supply increased to meet seasonally high demand. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.72 25.718 -0.01 -0.09 vs Dollar 22.952 22.968 0.07 -2.4 Czech Equities 1,052.07 1,052.07 0.17 6.64 U.S. Equities 25,648.02 25,532.05 0.45 9.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PLANES: Czech Airlines will redeploy Airbus A319 aircraft because of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes. E15, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)