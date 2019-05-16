Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

    PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ENERGY M&A: Two Czech energy billionaires and
state-controlled CEZ           have bid to buy Swiss firm
Alpiq's          coal- and gas-fired power plants in the Czech
Republic, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.
                
    
    OIL: Exports of clean Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline,
interrupted due to contamination, will be fully restored in late
May or early June, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said
on Wednesday.
                
 ** INSIGHT-In limbo: the dirty Russian oil no one wants to pay
for             
    
    GDP: The Czech economy slowed less than expected in the
first quarter, rising by 0.5 percent on a quarterly basis as
foreign demand and household consumption buoyed growth.
                
    
    PFNONWOVENS: PFNonwovens Q1 EBITDA rises 6.2%, confirms FY
outlook
                
    
    KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko Q1 EBITDA rises 12%, net loss
widens
                
    
    CSOB PARENT GROUP: KBC Group Q1 Net Profit Up At 430 Million
Euros
                
    
    CARS: Skoda Auto says April deliveries down 10.5% y/y
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint fell on Wednesday to its weakest
level against the euro since October after robust first-quarter
economic data from Central Europe failed to ease concerns over
inflation in the region and growth in Europe.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices on Wednesday were
narrowly mixed, with Germany's down on more wind power supply
and those in France unchanged as nuclear supply increased to
meet seasonally high demand.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.72      25.718   -0.01     -0.09
 vs Dollar                 22.952     22.968    0.07     -2.4
 Czech Equities         1,052.07   1,052.07     0.17      6.64
 U.S. Equities         25,648.02  25,532.05     0.45      9.95
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
    
    PLANES: Czech Airlines will redeploy Airbus A319 aircraft
because of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes.
