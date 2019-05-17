Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 17

    PRAGUE, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
     TYKAC BUYS ALPIQ ASSETS:  Switzerland's electricity
producer Alpiq          has agreed to sell its two Czech
coal-fired power stations to Sev.en Energy owned by investor
Pavel Tykac, the companies said on Friday.
                
    
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.715     25.716    0        -0.07
 vs Dollar                 23.004     23.011    0.03     -2.63
 Czech Equities         1,051.57   1,051.57    -0.05      6.59
 U.S. Equities         25,862.68  25,648.02     0.84     10.87
