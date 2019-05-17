Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 17

PRAGUE, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= TYKAC BUYS ALPIQ ASSETS: Switzerland's electricity producer Alpiq has agreed to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to Sev.en Energy owned by investor Pavel Tykac, the companies said on Friday. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.715 25.716 0 -0.07 vs Dollar 23.004 23.011 0.03 -2.63 Czech Equities 1,051.57 1,051.57 -0.05 6.59 U.S. Equities 25,862.68 25,648.02 0.84 10.87 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)