May 2, 2018 / 6:48 AM / in 16 minutes

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    
    CROWN DROPS: The crown trades slightly up after slumping in
offshore trading onMay Day. It stood at 25.685 to the euro at
0625 GMT, after trading as low as 25.847 on Tuesday when the
Czech market was closed. Wednesday's and Tuesday's levels are
the weakest since December 28 last year.
    
    PMI: April purchasing managers index due out at 0730 GMT.
    
    BUDGET: April figures due out at 1200 GMT.
       
    FORTUNA: PSE said it would keep trading in betting firm
Fortuna           on the less regulated free market after the
issuer pulled its stock from the main market. This is enabled by
the fact that Fortuna still trades in Warsaw. The step may be
temporary Fortuna plans to delist fully from all exchanges.
    
    BMW: Car maker BMW           may get public aid worth 18.75
million euros to build a test centre for self-driving and
electric vehicles in the Czech Republic under a memorandum
approved by the Czech government on Monday.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell to a
three-and-a-half-month low on Monday ahead of a meeting of the
country's central bank board on Thursday, while other Central
European currencies were steady in thin pre-holiday trade. 
               
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.688     25.547    -0.55      -0.63
 vs Dollar                21.404     21.134    -1.28      -0.59
 Czech Equities        1,115.93   1,115.93     -0.73       3.5
 U.S. Equities        24,099.05  24,163.15     -0.27      -2.51
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 
            
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    COALITION: The centre-left Social Democrats and the ANO
party of PM Andrej Babis may have the text of their coalition
agreement done by the end of this week. 
    Pravo, page 2
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
