Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 20

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

BUDGET: The Finance Ministry due to hold a news conference on the 2020 budget. (0800 GMT)

STEEL: The Czech state should buy ArcelorMittal's Czech plant instead of the steelmaker selling it to investor Liberty House, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted as saying on Monday.

OIL: Czech refiner Unipetrol will start drawing the second batch of an emergency crude oil loan from state reserves overnight, the reserves administration chief Pavel Svagr said on Friday.

POWER: Swiss electricity producer Alpiq has agreed to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to the Czech Republic's Sev.en Energy for around 280 million euros ($313 million), the companies said on Friday.

M&A: EP Logistics International, part of the EPH group, has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Germany's transport company LOCON Logistik & Consulting, the Czech firm said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a 9-month-low against the euro on Friday due to concerns of a potential further rise in inflation if the central bank maintains its record-low base rate.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2019

vs Euro 25.768 25.752 -0.06 -0.28
vs Dollar 23.105 23.063 -0.18 -3.08
Czech Equities 1,050.75 1,050.75 -0.08 6.51
U.S. Equities 25,764 25,862.68 -0.38 10.44

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

AMAZON: Unions in Amazon's Czech distribution centre near Prague have started collecting signature for a strike threat after wage talks broke down. E15, page 4