Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 20

    PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
     BUDGET: The Finance Ministry due to hold a news conference
on the 2020 budget. (0800 GMT)
    
    STEEL: The Czech state should buy ArcelorMittal's        
Czech plant instead of the steelmaker selling it to investor
Liberty House, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted as
saying on Monday.
                
    
    OIL: Czech refiner Unipetrol will start drawing the second
batch of an emergency crude oil loan from state reserves
overnight, the reserves administration chief Pavel Svagr said on
Friday.
                
    
    POWER: Swiss electricity producer Alpiq          has agreed
to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to the Czech
Republic's Sev.en Energy for around 280 million euros ($313
million), the companies said on Friday.
                
    
    M&A: EP Logistics International, part of the EPH group, has
agreed to acquire 100% stake in Germany's transport company
LOCON Logistik & Consulting, the Czech firm said on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a 9-month-low against
the euro on Friday due to concerns of a potential further rise
in inflation if the central bank maintains its record-low base
rate.
                
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    AMAZON: Unions in Amazon's Czech distribution centre near
Prague have started collecting signature for a strike threat
after wage talks broke down.
