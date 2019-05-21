Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2019 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 21

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    PROTEST: Czech protesters on Tuesday plan a fourth
demonstration against the government's new justice minister whom
they fear may meddle in a potential criminal trial against the
prime minister over misuse of EU funds a decade ago. Prime
Minister Andrej Babis denies wrongdoing.
 ** For a story on the latest protest:             
    
    BANKS' FUND: The Czech government has agreed with top banks
to set up a national development fund to finance investments
into long-term projects of public interest and take pressure off
the state budget, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.
                
    
    2020 BUDGET: The Czech government unveiled plans on Monday
to maintain a 40 billion crown ($1.73 billion) central
government budget deficit in 2020, sticking to its past target
despite a slowing economy and growing spending commitments.
                
    
    2019 BUDGET: The Czech central state budget is on track to
meet the 2019 target of a 40 billion crown ($1.73 billion)
deficit, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Monday.
                
    
    OIL: Total and Eni have stopped payments for the
contaminated oil sold to them by Russian firms and said they
will only pay when compensation is agreed, trading sources said,
upping the stakes in what the sources say is Russia's worst oil
supply disruption.
                
    
    CEZ ESCO: CEZ ESCO acquires 51% stake in Slovakia's E-Dome
energy management firm 
                
    
    CEZ EARNINGS: Czech court rules CEZ unit has no right to CZK
800 mln payment from state rail firm
                
    
    CEZ BOARD: CEZ says Sup. Board confirmed Pavel Cyrani as
board member for another term
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 11.5
billion crowns ($498.14 million) worth of domestic government
bonds in four primary auctions in June along with up to 100
million to 200 million euros worth of domestic euro-denominated
state bonds, it said on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell on Monday amid
souring market sentiment after German chipmaker Infineon halted
shipments to Huawei Technologies in the face of a U.S. crackdown
on the Chinese firm, and Ryanair         issued a profit
warning.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery diverged on Monday as forecasts showed a sharp rise in
wind power generation weighing on the German contract, while the
French price gained on an increase in demand and tight nuclear
power availability.
                
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    DUAL QUALITY FOOD: The government approved a bill banning
the sale of consumer food products with lower or different
quality but packaged the same as better products in western
markets.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    HOUSING MARKET: The average national price of an apartment
grew 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, the slowest rise in two
years, according to Deloitte research.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below