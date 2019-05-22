Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 22

    PRAGUE, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    PROTEST:  Thousands of Czechs protested for a fourth week in
a row on Tuesday against a justice minister they fear could
influence a criminal case against Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
               
    
    
    FINANCE MINISTER: Alena Schillerova talks to reporters at
8.30 (0630GMT)
    
