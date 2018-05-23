FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Credit RSS
May 23, 2018 / 6:46 AM / in 31 minutes

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    UNIPETROL: Polish biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen         
will buy the remaining 5.97 percent in Czech unit Unipetrol
          from minority shareholders for 380 crowns per share to
complete its takeover and delist the unit from the Prague
bourse.
                
    
    R2G: Investment firm R2G, the majority owner of Czech
artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens          , is buying
U.S.-based First Quality Enterprises' nonwovens operations in
the United States and China, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny
reported on Tuesday.
                
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            is partnering with
Generali's Ceska Pojistovna, planning cross-selling
                
                
    CEE MARKETS: The forint gave up almost all of its early
gains on Tuesday against the euro, edging back towards 23-month
lows as dollar bulls returned in global markets and Hungary's
central bank (NBH) reaffirmed its loose policy line.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.701     25.711    0.04      -0.68
 vs Dollar                21.852     21.823   -0.13      -2.7
 Czech Equities        1,103.29   1,103.29     0.1        2.33
 U.S. Equities        24,834.41  25,013.29    -0.72       0.47
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CEZ: The Finance Ministry, representing the state's 70
percent share in CEZ          , will not support a proposal to
pay management bonuses of 21 million crowns when it comes up for
a vote at the AGM. It will be the third year in a row bonuses
will not be paid.
    Lidove Noviny, page 12        
    
    STUDENT AGENCY: Airline ticket seller Student Agency is up
for sale and could fetch around 1 billion crowns  ($45.70
million), according to a prospectus, the newspaper reported.
Founder and owner Radim Jancura plans to use proceeds for his
bus and train transport business RegioJet, the paper said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1        
    
    POLITICS: The lower house voted against opening debate on
President Milos Zeman's recent comments on Novichok, with almost
all parliamentarians of the ruling ANO party voting with
far-right SPD and far-left Communists in striking down the
motion.
    The leader of the Social Democrat - with whom ANO is
negotiating a coalition government - was surprised by the vote.
The party is holding an internal referendum at the moment on
joining the government. It had sought assurances in coalition
talks that it would not be outvoted by ANO joining fringe
parties.
    Pravo, page 2
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 21.8800 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.